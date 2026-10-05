October 05, 2026 4:38 PM हिंदी

Besties Neha Pendse, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonali Khare recreate ‘ZNMD’ vibes on Italy girls' trip

Besties Neha Pendse, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonalee Khare recreate ‘ZNMD’ vibes on Italy girls' trip

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actresses Neha Pendse, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sonali Khare seem to be making the most of their girls' getaway in Italy, while giving fans major Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibes.

The girls, from exploring the picturesque Dolomites to posing against stunning mountain landscapes and dancing together on the streets, have been documenting their memorable trip on social media.

Neha shared a series of pictures from the holiday, including pictures with Amruta and Sonali against the breathtaking Dolomites. In one picture, the three friends are seen with their arms around each other while taking in the scenic European surroundings.

Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote, “It was one random lunch when i mentioned dolomites and said I wanna go there. Girls said show us the place. I googled and they said.... then let’s go. That smooth, that undisputed. Pinching myself because I have arrived to my dream destination with my girls and make memories of a lifetime. Thank you for making this happen. Love you.”

The trio also channelled their inner Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara characters as they danced to “Senorita” during their Italian holiday.

In a video shared by Amruta on her social media account, the three can be seen dancing together against the scenic Dolomites backdrop, enjoying the moment without a care in the world.

The clip has since added another layer to their friendship-filled vacation.

On the professional front, Amruta, Neha and Sonali are all established names in Marathi entertainment, while also having worked in Hindi projects.

Amruta Khanvilkar is known for films such as Raazi, Malang and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, besides her extensive work in Marathi cinema and television. Neha Pendse has worked across Marathi and Hindi television and films, including May I Come In Madam? and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!.

Meanwhile, Sonali Khare is a Marathi actress known for films such as Savarkhed Ek Gaon, Checkmate, Hrudayantar and MyLek, and for Hindi television appearances including Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam.

–IANS

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