May 04, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

Bengaluru likely to emerge as world’s fastest‑growing major city by 2035: Report

Bengaluru likely to emerge as world’s fastest‑growing major city by 2035: Report

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Bengaluru has been identified as the world’s fastest‑growing major city by 2035, driven by a strong talent base and its rise as a Global Capability Centre hub, a report said on Monday.

The report from property consulting ﬁrm Savills said its index -- which assessed 245 cities -- placed multiple Indian cities in the top 20 and found Asia Pacific accounted for 85 per cent of these fastest‑growing cities.

Asia Pacific cities accounted for three-quarters of the top 50 sports in the index, where India, Vietnam, and China lead the momentum. Factors such as a young, skilled workforce, rising inward migration, and expanding high-income households are key drivers of growth for Indian cities placed in top twenty spots.

These high-growth cities are expected to see rapid evolution in real estate markets, creating strong opportunities for investors and developers across sectors, the report noted.

Cities were assessed across multiple economic indicators, including city GDP growth through to 2035, personal wealth growth, population dependency ratio, inward migration, and the number of households earning above $70,000.

Only cities with a GDP of $50 billion or more in 2025 were included.

"Bengaluru's ranking as the world's fastest growing city is a reflection of India's structural strengths - a young, skilled workforce, a maturing technology ecosystem, and accelerating demand from global corporations establishing capability centres," said Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research & Consulting, Savills India.

India's rising presence in the index signalled that the country's urban growth engine is broad-based, and real estate markets across its major cities are poised for significant expansion over the next decade, he added.

Savills India, in another report, stated that demand for offices in India remains robust, driven by GCC expansion and occupier preference for Grade-A, sustainable workspaces.

Private equity investment into India’s real estate sector rose 66 per cent year‑on‑year to $1.2 billion in Q1 2026, it noted.

—IANS

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