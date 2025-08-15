Boy killed in suspicious explosion in Bengaluru's Srirama Colony

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (IANS) A boy was killed and several others were injured in an explosion reported from the limits of Audugodi police station in Bengaluru on Friday. The incident caused panic among residents as people were busy with Independence Day celebrations.

The deceased has been identified as 8-year-old Mubarak.

According to police, 12 others, including an 8-year-old girl, sustained injuries and have been admitted to various hospitals.

Authorities suspect a gas cylinder blast, although locals claim the impact was much stronger than a typical LPG cylinder explosion. Police are continuing their investigation.

The explosion reportedly occurred at the residence of Kasturi, a resident of Srirama Colony in Chinnayyanapalya near Audugodi. Mubarak lived in the neighbouring house. The blast was so intense that the roof of Kasturi’s house collapsed, and about eight nearby houses suffered damage.

Many residents had left for work early in the morning, which likely prevented further casualties. Locals claimed that some had suffered grave injuries. The Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the scene.

A woman recounted, “I was sleeping downstairs. At 8.15 a.m., we heard a huge explosion, and a stone hit my head. I screamed and got up, and by that time the roof had collapsed. We somehow managed to run out of the house. My house is only four feet away from where the explosion occurred. The sound was tremendous. An iron cupboard, which normally requires four people to lift, was thrown up. If it were a cylinder blast, there would have been a smell, but there was none.”

She added, “I don’t know what caused the explosion. It seemed more like a bomb blast. We were preparing to fetch water when the explosion occurred. We were out of our houses; otherwise, we would have been harmed.”

Another resident stated, “My wife’s head is swollen. I am still feeling the pressure from the incident.”

The Audugodi police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigation.

