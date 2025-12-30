December 30, 2025 5:25 PM हिंदी

'Bengal won't accept such politics': BJP on Amit Shah's infiltration charge against Mamata govt

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday came out in strong support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on illegal infiltration in West Bengal and his allegation that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ignored repeated requests for allotment of adequate land to the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Backing the Home Minister, the BJP said his accusations were justified and charged the Trinamool Congress-led state government with putting vote-bank politics above national security concerns.

Amit Shah is currently in Kolkata, having arrived on Monday for a three-day visit to the state.

While addressing a press conference, Shah said, "If we come to power in West Bengal in 2026, our first task will not only be to prevent illegal infiltration but also to drive away the illegal infiltrators who are staying inside the state currently."

He also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ignoring his repeated correspondence regarding land allotment for border security infrastructure.

"I have sent seven letters to the Chief Minister on this issue of land allotment to the BSF. There had been three secretary-level meetings in West Bengal on this particular issue. My question is why the West Bengal government is reluctant to allot land for barbed fencing even after that. Now the BSF is accused of not being able to stop illegal infiltration. In the absence of proper barbed fencing, how would BSF be able to put in place effective border security at the borders?" Shah asked.

The BJP said these allegations raise serious questions for the state government and demanded a clear response.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Rohan Gupta said, "HM Amit Shah has raised a very serious question against the West Bengal government. If any state government prioritises vote-bank politics even on such constitutional issues, I believe the people of West Bengal will never accept such politics."

"The Home Minister is right that the Bengal government complains about the infiltrators, and to solve this, when the Centre asks for the land for fencing, the state refuses. The Bengal government should answer this," he added.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra also supported the Home Minister's stand, saying the Centre has taken a firm resolve to eliminate infiltration across the country.

Speaking to IANS, Mishra said, "Regarding infiltrators and terrorists, Naxal activities and other such threats, Home Minister Amit Shah is very serious. He has now resolved that, whether it is West Bengal, the Northeast or any corner of the country, infiltrators will be removed."

The Home Minister also referred to the infiltration issue while responding to allegations by the CPI(M)-led Left Front and a section of state Congress leaders, who have claimed that Mamata Banerjee remains politically secure due to a clandestine understanding between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress at the top level.

Shah, however, accused the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not only failing to act against infiltration but of actively nurturing illegal infiltrators within the state.

