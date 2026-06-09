June 09, 2026 2:37 AM हिंदी

Bengal T20 League: Shahbaz's all-round show guides Rarh Tigers to victory over Smashers Malda

Shahbaz Ahmed's all-round show guides Shrachi Rarh Tigers to victory over Sobisco Smashers Malda in a Season 3 match of the Bengal T20 League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: CAB

Kolkata, June 8 (IANS) Riding on a dominant all-round performance from Shahbaz Ahmed, Shrachi Rarh Tigers defeated Sobisco Smashers Malda by five wickets in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Sobisco Smashers Malda lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 117 in 19.4 overs. Vikas Singh Sr top-scored with 33 off 22 deliveries, while the rest of the batting line-up struggled to build substantial partnerships.

Shahbaz starred with the ball, returning impressive figures of 4/15, while Rohit Kumar and Dipanjan Mukherjee chipped in with two wickets apiece to keep the opposition under pressure throughout the innings.

In reply, Shrachi Rarh Tigers chased down the target comfortably, reaching 118/5 in 16 overs. Shahbaz capped off a memorable outing with a brisk 31 off 18 balls, while Saurabh Kumar Singh contributed a steady 29 off 30 deliveries to help steer his side to victory.

The Bengal T20 League is in its Season 3 and is organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings and Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions.

Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata. Season 3 is anchored by the theme Ebar Jombe Khela! - a rallying cry that captures the league's spirit: fierce, uncompromising, and unmistakably Bengal.

Brief score:

Sobisco Smashers Malda 117 all out in 19.4 overs (Vikas Singh Sr 33; Shahbaz Ahmed 4-15) lost to Shrachi Rarh Tigers 118/5 in 16 overs (Shahbaz 31, Saurabh Kumar Singh 29) by 5 wickets

--IANS

bsk/

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