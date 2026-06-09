June 09, 2026 10:08 PM हिंदी

Bengal T20 League: Gandhi, Sujit guide Howrah Warriors to victory over Royal Tiger

Shakir Habib Gandhi and Sujit Kumar Yadav guide Adamas Howrah Warriors to victory over Kolkata Royal Tigers in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit: CAB

Kolkata, June 9 (IANS) Leading from the front, Shakir Habib Gandhi scored an unbeaten 52 off 32 balls, while Sujit Kumar Yadav starred with the ball, returning figures of 3/20, as Adamas Howrah Warriors defeated Kolkata Royal Tigers by seven wickets via the DLS Method in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Batting first, Kolkata Royal Tigers found themselves in trouble at 75/7 before Ronit Ghosh produced a superb counter-attacking knock. His unbeaten 71 off 37 deliveries helped the Tigers recover strongly and post a competitive 149/8 in their 20 overs.

With the target revised to 122 in 15 overs, Howrah Warriors approached the chase aggressively and remained in control throughout. Gandhi anchored the innings with a composed half-century, while Kazi Junaid Saifi contributed a brisk 34 off 23 balls. Shashank Singh then provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 32 off 18 deliveries.

The Warriors eventually reached 124/3 in 13.2 overs to secure a comfortable victory and collect two valuable points.

The Bengal T20 League is in its Season 3 and is organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings and Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions.

Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata. Season 3 is anchored by the theme Ebar Jombe Khela! - a rallying cry that captures the league's spirit: fierce, uncompromising, and unmistakably Bengal.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Royal Tigers 149/8 in 20 overs

Adamas Howrah Warriors 124/3 in 13.2 overs.

Result: Adamas Howrah Warriors won by 7 wickets (DLS Method)

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Pro-Khalistani parade in Brampton sparks concerns over growing extremism in Canada: Report (File image)

Pro-Khalistani parade in Brampton sparks concerns over growing extremism in Canada: Report

Hindus under threat amid escalating Islamist extremist campaign in Bangladesh: Report (File Image)

Hindus under threat amid escalating Islamist extremist campaign in Bangladesh: Report

Always be clear, we follow an India-first policy: EAM Jaishankar (File Image)

Always be clear, we follow an India-first policy: EAM Jaishankar

Cricket icon Matthew Hayden named co-owner and head coach of Glasgow Cosmic in the European T20 Premier League. Photo credit:

Cricket icon Matthew Hayden named co-owner and head coach of Glasgow Cosmic

Three more children die in Bangladesh measles outbreak; death toll reaches 631 (File Image)

Three more children die in Bangladesh measles outbreak; death toll reaches 631

India’s West Asia approach is shaped by distinct ties with all players: EAM (File Image)

India’s West Asia approach is shaped by distinct ties with all players: EAM

Mosaddek Hossain and Nahid Rana star as Bangladesh beat Australia after 21 years in ODI cricket in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au/X

Mosaddek Hossain and Nahid Rana star as Bangladesh beat Australia after 21 years in ODI cricket

EAM Jaishankar to visit Bulgaria and Finland starting Wednesday (File image)

EAM Jaishankar to visit Bulgaria and Finland starting Wednesday

Jahanbi Raj Paswaan leads Murshidabad Kueens' charge, Medinipur Wizards cruise past Rarh Tigers in Women's Bengal T20 League at the JU Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit:

Women's Bengal T20 League: Paswaan leads Murshidabad Kueens' charge, Medinipur Wizards cruise past Rarh Tigers

Kuwait's Amir condoles death of Indian national in call with PM Modi

Kuwait's Amir condoles death of Indian national in call with PM Modi