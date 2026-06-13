Bengal T20 League: All-round Siliguri Strikers down Royals Purulia in men's competition

Kolkata, June 13 (IANS) A fine all-round performance powered Servotech Siliguri Strikers to a convincing 61-run victory over Novus Royals Purulia in the men's competition of Bengal T20 League Season 3 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Batting first, Siliguri Strikers posted a competitive 173/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of an explosive 68 off 35 deliveries from Snehashish Saha and a steady 44 off 41 balls from Karan Lal. For the Royals, Purulia, Pritam Chakraborty, and Mithilesh Das were the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets each.

In reply, Novus Royals Purulia struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 112 in 16.4 overs, falling well short of the target.

The Siliguri bowling attack was clinical throughout, with Vishal Bhati returning figures of 3/23 and Akhilesh Yadav claiming 3/27. Shivamm Bharati chipped in with 2/6, while Karan Lal (1/12) and Kaushik Maity (1/15) also picked up a wicket each to complete a comprehensive victory for the Strikers.

The Bengal T20 League is a franchise-based T20 cricket competition organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Now in its third season, the league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions. Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata.

Brief scores:

Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Novus Royals Purulia

Servotech Siliguri Strikers 173/6 in 20 overs beat Novus Royals Purulia 112 all out in 16.4 overs by 61 runs.

--IANS

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