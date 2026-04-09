Bengal polls: Trinamool accuses BJP of Rs 1,000 crore deal with Humayun Kabir to divide minority votes

Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) Trinamool Congress, on Thursday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of entering into a Rs 1,000 crore deal with its former legislator, Humayun Kabir, and his newly-floated Aam Aadmi Unnayan Party (AAUP), with a target to divide minority votes in those assembly constituencies in West Bengal where AAUP candidates are contesting in the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

At a joint press conference, ministers Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, and Trinamool's state General Secretary, Kunal Ghosh, released an audio clip where Kabir was reportedly heard conversing with an unidentified person on these lines.

IANS, however, could not cross-check the authenticity of the audio clip.

The trio chose to release the audio clip at the press conference when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a mega campaign rally at Haldia in East Midnapore district, the first of his three scheduled rallies in the state for the day.

In the audio clip, Kabir was reportedly heard assuring the unidentified person that if the BJP could ensure attracting the majority of the Hindu votes this time, he would be instrumental in ensuring the division of the Muslim voters, and he would do that to throw the Trinamool out of power in the state.

Kabir was also heard assuring the unidentified person that he and his party will give cent per cent support to the new BJP Chief Minister, if the party comes to power in West Bengal this time.

In the audio clip, he was also heard claiming to be in regular touch with the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav.

At the press conference, Hakim said that Kabir should not make the mistake of considering the minority voters fools. "He can sell his conscience to the BJP for money. But common minority voters will never do that," he said.

There was no reaction from Kabir in the matter yet.

--IANS

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