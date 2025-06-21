June 21, 2025 8:17 PM हिंदी

Beloved kids' characters Chikoo, Bunty and Bittu perform yoga alongside Prime Minister Modi

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) In an attempt to create awareness regarding wellness and mindful living among the young minds of the country, India’s leading kids’ entertainment channels, Nick and Sonic joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of AYUSH in Vizag for the World Yoga Day celebration.

In a flagship initiative - #YogaSeHiHoga Nick’s Chikoo and Bunty and Sonic’s new member Bittu were seen performing yoga during the event, encouraging all to make yoga a fun and essential part of their daily routine.

As part of the International Yoga Day celebration, PM Modi, accompanied by Union Ministers, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, and over 3 lakh yoga enthusiasts, participated in the mass yoga session which took place near R.K. Beach, Kalikamatha Temple in Vizag.

During the event, the Prime Minister also shared a heartfelt message on the holistic benefits of yoga. PM Modi was heard saying, “Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again”.

Sharing another example of Nick and Sonic's initiatives to promote wellness among kids, back in 2019, iconic Motu and Patlu were seen performing yoga with the Prime Minister in Ranchi during Mumbai’s yoga gatherings at "Yoga by the Bay’. Not only that, the channel kept on conducting virtual yoga sessions during the pandemic.

Reflecting on the importance of yoga, they even continue to organize yoga contests from time to time.

Meanwhile, sharing this year's theme for World Yoga Day- Yoga for One Earth, One Health, PM Modi said during a broadcast of "Mann ki Baat", "Now this day has taken the shape of a grand festival of yoga. This is such a priceless gift from India to humanity, which is going to be very useful for future generations."

"It is a matter of pride for all of us that, today, the curiosity about our yoga and traditional medicine is rising all over the world. A large number of youngsters are adopting yoga and Ayurveda as excellent mediums for wellness," the PM added.

--IANS

pm/

