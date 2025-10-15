Before Rashtrapti, he was 'Rashtra Ratna': PM Modi pays homage to Abdul Kalam

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary and said that his life reminds the countrymen of the hardwork that is vital for success.

Remembering Kalam, the Prime Minister said he was a 'Rashtra Ratna' before becoming 'Rashtrapati', and he will continue to inspire the nation to progress as strong and self-reliant.

Kalam, born into a poor Tamil Muslim family in Rameswaram, sold newspapers as a boy to help support his family. He went on to become an Indian aerospace scientist and the 11th President of India. Known as the "Missile Man of India", he played a leading role in the development of India's missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

He was a key figure in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. In 2002, he was elected to the post of President of India and was known as the "People's President".

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a visionary who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big. His life reminds us that humility and hard work are vital for success. May we continue to build the India he envisioned…an India that is strong, self-reliant and compassionate."

The Prime Minister also shared a video message in tribute to the former President and said that he will continue to inspire the people.

"Abdul Kalam's life is so meaningful and profound that it fills us with pride to remember him. However, it also brings a sense of longing for his presence among us. With his blessings, we aspire to learn from and embody the teachings he has shared. Before he assumed the role of 'Rashtrapati' (President), he was a 'Rashtra Ratna' (national gem). His life will continue to inspire citizens of the country," PM Modi added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and paid homage to Kalam on the occasion.

"A scientific genius, Kalam Ji elevated our nation's prowess in science, defence and technological innovations to unprecedented heights with his unwavering patriotism and the principle of India First," Shah posted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while remembering and paying tributes to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, said he was "a visionary scientist, inspirational leader and a true patriot".

"His unwavering dedication to India’s defence, science and youth empowerment strengthened our nation’s self-reliance. The ‘Missile Man of India’ continues to inspire generations to dream big, innovate relentlessly and contribute to nation-building. His life and legacy remain etched in the hearts of every Indian," the Minister wrote on his X handle.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha also paid tributes, calling Abdul Kalam "a man of simplicity, integrity, wisdom, knowledge & perseverance."

"Dr Kalam devoted his life to building a stronger, self-reliant India. His vision & ideals continue to inspire all of us," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and said, "Remembering the Missile Man of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, on his jayanti today. His contributions to Bharat's scientific endeavours, especially in national security, will always remain unparalleled. Tributes to the great soul for whom the nation and its people always came first."

--IANS

sd/dpb