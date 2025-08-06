Bangladesh now 'graveyard of democracy' under Yunus-led interim govt, says Awami League’s student wing

Dhaka, Aug 6 (IANS) The Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of the Awami League, has launched a scathing attack on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, accusing it of dismantling democratic institutions and pushing the nation toward becoming a “failed and fragmented state.” The student body claimed that Bangladesh has effectively turned into a “graveyard of democracy” under the current regime.

The student body asserted that the defeated anti-liberation forces —“Jamaat-Shibir, fundamentalist-communal groups, and terrorist-militant factions”—under the command of Yunus, have continued their “spree of killings, attacks, terrorism, and destruction” that began in July-August 2024.

“Democratic norms, the rule of law, freedom of speech, human rights, and voting rights - all are now on life support in the ICU. Exploiting the emotions of the people, the ideals of justice and values, the collective strength, the protesting spirit and participation of the youth- killers infiltrated, struck at the heart, awakened pain, spread anger through brutal killings, lynched police officers, unleashed terror, and took society, the state, the law, and democracy hostage,” read a statement issued by the Students’ League.

“By attempting to assassinate Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister elected by the people’s vote, they have turned August 5, 2024, into a dark day of democracy, student, people, and police killings,” the statement added.

Slamming the Yunus-led interim government, the student body alleged that “jungle law has been established” in Bangladesh, as by granting indemnity, Yunus has provided “state protection to his terrorist-militant forces”, allowing them to “commit crimes against humanity under state patronage”.

“The killers of democracy, students, people, and police have been seated on the throne of power. The people have been reduced to worthless, honorless, hopeless beings. Venom of despair and hatred has been spread across minds and communities. The air is heavy with heart-wrenching cries, silent sobs, and suffocating groans,” the Students’ League mentioned.

“With deep respect for the collective strength of the people’s aspirations, rooted in the values of Bangladesh’s great Liberation War, and pledging justice for the victims and injured of this meticulously planned killing mission, we vow to put an end to this oppression and backwardness. Justice will be served,” it added.

The Students’ League vowed to uproot “all anti-Bangladesh evil forces” while restoring democracy, voting rights, the rule of law, progress, and human dignity.

Describing August 5 as “Democracy, Student-People-Police Killing Day”, the student body extended condolences to all the people killed and expressed solidarity with the injured, calling them its source of “strength and courage”.

