B'desh envoy to India meets interim govt advisors in Dhaka

Dhaka, Dec 30 (IANS) M. Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, met with the interim government's Foreign Affairs Advisor, Md Touhid Hossain, and National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman, after the envoy was "urgently" summoned back to Dhaka, local media reported.

The meeting was held in the Foreign Advisor's office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

Speaking to journalists following the meeting, National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman said, "We call the high commissioner from time to time. We discussed various issues."

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Advisor refused to comment on the meeting as he departed the ministry, leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Hamidullah arrived in Dhaka on Monday night after he was summoned by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid growing strain in bilateral ties.

Citing diplomatic sources, Dhaka Tribune reported that the High Commissioner was called back to provide a detailed assessment of the current situation in India and to discuss recent developments in bilateral ties, adding that the national security and foreign affairs advisors also discussed India-related issues on Monday.

The tensions have been running high between the two countries following escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and the recent targeting of Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Last week, India voiced grave concern over the persistent incidents of violence targeting religious minorities -- including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists -- in Bangladesh and asserted that it is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in its neighbourhood.

"India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaswal said during a news briefing in New Delhi recently.

"More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including cases of killings, arson, and land grabs, have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government. These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence," he added.

Slamming the "unremitting hostility" against minorities in Bangladesh, India also rejected the false anti-India narrative being projected in Bangladesh while reiterating that maintaining law and order and ensuring security is the responsibility of the Yunus-led interim government.

"We have rejected the false narrative that is being projected in Bangladesh. Maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government. To portray a narrative where things are in some other direction is completely false, and we reject that," said Jaiswal.

Earlier on December 17, the MEA summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Hamidullah, to convey New Delhi's strong concerns over the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

