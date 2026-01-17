BCB stays firm on relocation of Men’s T20 WC matches in latest round of talks with ICC

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has again reiterated its request for Bangladesh’s fixtures in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup to be shifted to Sri Lanka in the latest round of talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) representatives in Dhaka on Saturday.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today held a meeting with representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss matters relating to Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

“During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders,” said the BCB in a statement on Saturday.

BCB also said the possibility of having Bangladesh in a different group was also deliberated upon. Bangladesh's current itinerary of games goes as, facing West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before taking on Nepal on February 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“The discussions were conducted in a constructive, cordial and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues. Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed,” added the BCB.

India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup starting on February 7. But the BCB has been adamant in its league stage matches be shifted to Sri Lanka amid security concerns and growing tensions between Bangladesh and India.

It came after Indian Premier League (IPL) three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were asked by the BCCI to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, the lone player from his country, for the 2026 season, amidst atrocities towards the minority Hindu community.

BCB President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen and Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury represented the board in its meeting with ICC.

The ICC delegation was represented by Gaurav Saxena, General Manager, Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager, Integrity Unit.

“Gaurav Saxena was unable to attend the meeting in person, as his visa was received later than anticipated, and therefore joined the discussions virtually. Andrew Ephgrave attended the meeting in person. The BCB and the ICC have agreed to continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter,” added the BCB.

