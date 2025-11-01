November 01, 2025 9:51 PM हिंदी

BB 19: Salman Khan slams Mridul Tiwari for saving Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur

Mumbai Nov 1 Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar will see Salman Khan slamming captain Mridul Tiwari and calling his decisions unfair and poor.

In the recent video shared by the host channel's social media account, Salman Khan was seen asking Mridul what he was thinking when he tried to shield Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj from a grave mistake they committed by both adhering to Bigg Boss house mandatory rules. To this Mridul replied that he didn’t want just Ashnoor and Abhishek to be nominated.

Further, Salman then slammed Mridul for his decision, stating that even if he wins the Bigg Boss 19 season, it will not be remembered for him or his game and name. In the exact words of Salman, he said, “Mridul, jab aapne in dono ko nominate hone se bachaya, us waqt aap Bigg Boss se exactly kya expect kar rahe the? (Mridul, when you saved these two from being nominated, what exactly were you expecting from Bigg Boss?)

Mridul replied, “Nomination mein sirf ye dono nahi hone chahiye. (These two should not be the only ones in the nominations)." Salman Khan further stated that anybody who does wrong or does not follow the rules in the house definitely has to pay a price. He also said that he had thought Mridul was wise enough to take fair decisions but was proved wrong by Mridul himself.

“Matlab wapas se aapne prove kar diya ki aap mein wo samajh hi nahi hai. Dusro ke paap ginaane se humare paap kam nahi hojate. Ye show kal aap jeet bhi jaate hai to ise yaad aapke naam se nahi kiya jayega. (You have once again proved that you don’t have that understanding. Counting others’ mistakes doesn’t reduce our own. Even if you win the show tomorrow, this season will not be remembered for your name or game," said Salman.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur had violated the house rules by not wearing the mic and discussing things while in the pool. Despite several warnings and reminders by Bigg Boss himself, Ashnoor and Abhishek did not pay any heed and went down to discuss and gossip without wearing the mic, which proved to be extremely disastrous for them.

Bigg Boss had asked the entire house to take a decision for Ashnoor and Abhishek and decide if they should be nominated for the week. When all the house members could not come to a unanimous decision, Bigg Boss further asked Mridul Tiwari, who was the captain, to take a call. Mridul, who is good friends with Abhishek and Ashnoor, decided to save them and said that he was not in favour of the two getting nominated.

Bigg Boss then decided to save Abhishek and Ashnoor as a part of the captain's decision and instead nominated the entire house except for Abhishek, Ashnoor and Mridul himself.

