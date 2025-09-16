BB 19: Natalia Janoszek speaks on “love angle” with Mridul & Baseer Ali, chooses between the two

Mumbai Sep 16 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 contestant Natalia Janoszek, who recently got evicted from the show, may no longer be in the game, but her journey continues to resonate with fans who loved her for her calm and composed demeanour.

The actress, while exclusively talking to IANS, spoke about her journey, her experience in the Bigg Boss house, and also about her developing bonds with “good friends” Mridul and Basir Ali. Revealing her inclination towards Basir or Mridul, Natalia said, “With Mridul, the problem was mainly in understanding each other,” she said. “But with Basir, we could talk more.

We shared some common interests, and he supported me a lot, especially when I lost my bed in the captaincy task. He offered me his own bed and really took care of me.” One notable moment during Natalia in the house was when fellow contestant Mridul reportedly expressed his discomfort over an interaction with other male contestants in the house. “Mridul is a sweetheart,” she said. “But yes, at one point, he was a little insecure about me talking to other boys. He wanted me to interact differently with them compared to him. On one hand, it was sweet, but on the other hand, this is a TV show where you need to connect with everyone.” Natalia also stated why both friendships were significant and clarified that the nature of her bond with both Basir and Mridul was different.

Further, upon being asked about the much-discussed equation between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal, Natalia responded, “Sometimes it looked real, sometimes it felt like it was for the game. Everyone has their own strategy, and from my point of view, each person is playing in their own way.” When pressed about who, if anyone, she found to be playing a double game and looking double-faced, Natalia maintained that she had a positive connection with most contestants. However, she did mention, “In the last week during Weekend Ka Vaar, it did seem like Neal was playing on two different sides.

Of course, everyone may see it differently.” Further commenting on the unpredictability of the eliminations of the show, Natalia referenced how fellow contestant Nagma was evicted despite her huge fan following. “Honestly, everyone still has a chance. As we saw, it doesn’t matter how many supporters you have. Nagma had a huge following, but she still went out,” she said. Although Natalia's Bigg Boss journey has come to an end very early, she is still being discussed by housemates who remember her for her charm and soft-spokenness.

