Bayern extends contracts of board members Dreesen, Eberl

Berlin, Aug 26 (IANS) Bayern Munich has extended the contracts of chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and sporting board member Max Eberl until June 2029.

The decision was approved by Bayern's supervisory board at a regular meeting on Tuesday, securing the futures of two key figures whose previous agreements had been due to expire in 2027, reoorted Xinhua.

Dreesen joined Bayern in 2013 as chief financial officer and became deputy chief executive a year later. He has served as CEO since May 2023.

"I thank the supervisory board for its trust," Dreesen said. "We want to continue doing everything we can to ensure FC Bayern remains the top club we are all proud of. That drives us, and we still have a lot planned."

Eberl, 52, returned to Bayern as sporting board member in March 2024 after previously working in management at Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig. He joined Bayern at the age of six, progressed through the youth system and later made his professional debut for the club.

"FC Bayern has been a matter close to my heart since my time in the youth teams," Eberl said. "The trust of the supervisory board is a valuable sign and I am very pleased about it."

Supervisory board chairman Herbert Hainer said stability was important as Bayern seeks to maintain its position among Europe's leading clubs.

"Continuity provides orientation, stability provides strength," he said. "We need both in order to consistently develop FC Bayern at the highest level."

Hainer added that the management board of Dreesen, Eberl and marketing and sales executive Rouven Kasper was well placed to drive the club forward on and off the pitch.

Bayern's management board has consisted of three members since July 2024, a structure intended to streamline coordination and enable quicker decision-making.

--IANS

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