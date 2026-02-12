Bayern beats RB Leipzig to reach German Cup semifinal

Berlin, Feb 12 (IANS) Bayern Munich advanced to the German Cup semifinals for the first time since 2020 after a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in a quarterfinal that remained finely balanced until a rapid double strike settled matters.

Leipzig thought they had made the perfect start when Christoph Baumgartner converted inside four minutes, but a VAR review ruled the effort out for offside, as Bayern gradually grew into the contest. Harry Kane forced goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt into a sharp save before Castello Lukeba cleared the rebound off the line in the 11th minute.

The home side applied increasing pressure midway through the first half. Luis Diaz and Kane both threatened from close range, yet Leipzig regained their footing. A contentious moment followed when Josip Stanisic brought down Antonio Nusa near the edge of the area, but no penalty was awarded, reports Xinhua.

David Raum later tested keeper Manuel Neuer from a tight angle as the visitors finished the half strongly. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Kane each went close in stoppage time, only to be denied by Vandevoordt, leaving the match scoreless at the break.

After the restart, clear openings were limited. Serge Gnabry drew another save from Vandevoordt in the 58th minute before the decisive moment arrived. The Leipzig keeper slipped while challenging Stanisic, conceding a penalty that Kane converted calmly to break the deadlock in the 64th minute.

Moments later, Michael Olise failed to extend the lead, but Diaz made no mistake in the 67th minute, finishing to double Bayern's advantage. Leipzig was unable to respond as Bayern controlled the closing stages to secure progression.

Bayern join Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Freiburg in the semifinals. The draw for the last four will take place on February 22.

"It was a good performance from our side and congratulations to Bayern. We knew it would not be easy. The team delivered a solid display, and we had chances to take the lead. We still must work harder on ourselves if we want to beat Bayern in the future," RB Leipzig chairman Oliver Mintzlaff said.

--IANS

bc/