‘Batters failed to convert starts, fielding was not up to the mark,’ admits Gill after ODI series loss to NZ

Indore, Jan 19 (IANS) After India suffered a home ODI series defeat 1-2 against New Zealand, captain Shubman Gill conceded that the team fell short in all departments, admitting that the batters failed to convert their starts and that fielding standards throughout the series were "not up to the mark."

New Zealand clinched their first-ever ODI series win over the Men in Blue in India with a 41-run victory in the third ODI in Indore. This was India's first defeat in 14 home ODIs where they have won the toss.

The ODI series took place a little over 16 months after their Test team whitewashed India 3-0 in a three-Test series in 2024.

After India lost Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul within six overs, the team was reeling at 71/4 around the 13th over. Virat Kohli maintained his momentum, guiding India with his 54th ODI century. However, India ultimately fell short against the Kiwis, who were boosted by centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.

“All of us, all the batsmen. I don’t think we have been able to convert starts. There are high-scoring matches in India and if the batsmen, especially two of them at the top, are not able to convert starts then we won’t be able to post the big scores,” Gill said in the press conference.

“I honestly felt our fielding in this series was not up to the mark. We dropped some crucial catches, and it’s not easy for bowlers to create chances on wickets like this. It’s an aspect I think we really have to get better at.

“These were the big differences between the two teams: their batsmen converted their starts. And New Zealand were better in the field, they must have saved at least 15-20 runs today. These make a big difference,” he added.

Reflecting on the team's bowling show, especially Kuldeep Yadav, who took three wickets in as many games, with an average of over 60 and a strike rate of 50.

“Sometimes, it happens. Kuldeep (Yadav), the way he has been bowling in the last couple of years: he has always been a strike bowler for us. It’s unfortunate that he was not able to take as many wickets this time. These are the reasons these kind of series’ help us grow," Gill said.

India and New Zealand will next lock horns in a five-match T20I series starting on Wednesday, their final assignment ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7.

