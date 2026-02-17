Barcelona drop crucial points after losing to Girona in derby

Madrid, Feb 17 (IANS) FC Barcelona surrendered top spot in La Liga after a 2-1 defeat to Girona which exposed the defensive fragility that has troubled Hansi Flick's side in recent weeks.

Pau Cubarsi's header put Barcelona ahead just before the hour, but Girona hit back almost immediately through Thomas Lemar before Fran Beltran's late strike sealed the comeback. The result leaves Real Madrid top of the table following Saturday's win over Real Sociedad.

If Flick was looking for signs of improvement after Thursday's 4-0 Copa del Rey loss to Atletico Madrid, he did not find them in an open, chance-filled game in which both sides created plenty and neither managed to impose control.

The first half was played at a frantic pace. Raphinha dragged an early effort wide for Barcelona, while Lamine Yamal shot straight at Paulo Gazzaniga after breaking through on goal.

Girona responded with a series of dangerous moments down Barcelona's right, with Hugo Rincon's crosses causing problems. Viktor Tsygankov set up Vladislav Vanat for a good opening, but the striker failed to connect cleanly, and goalkeeper Joan Garcia then had to react sharply to keep out Vanat after another low delivery from Rincon.

Barcelona went close in the 43rd minute when Raphinha struck the post as he tried to slide the ball past Gazzaniga. The best chance, though, arrived in first-half stoppage time when Daley Blind fouled Dani Olmo to concede a penalty. Yamal stepped up, sent Gazzaniga the wrong way, but also hit the post as Girona escaped again.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Girona winger Bryan Gil broke forward but was crowded out before Cubarsi finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, steering a header in from Jules Kounde's cross.

Barcelona's lead lasted only three minutes. Joel Roca drove a low cross into the area and Lemar was left with space to finish after Barcelona failed to clear.

Girona then came close to moving ahead, but Garcia produced two fine saves - first to deny Roca and then to block Vanat's follow-up - as the match continued to swing from end to end. Yamal fired narrowly wide at the other end, but Girona's persistence paid off in the 86th minute when Beltran drove in from the edge of the area, with Barcelona appealing in vain for a foul on Kounde in the build-up.

Roca was sent off deep into stoppage time for a late challenge on Yamal, but it did little to dampen Girona's celebrations after a win that lifts the club further away from relegation trouble.

--IANS

bc/