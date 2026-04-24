BAPS Mandir consecrated in Palghar; Maha CM extends congratulations​

Palghar, April 24 (IANS) In a spiritually uplifting and grand ceremony, the Murti Pratishtha Mahotsav of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir was celebrated in Durves village of Palghar district, drawing thousands of devotees from across the region.​

The consecration ceremony, marked by Vedic chants and sacred yajna rituals, was performed in the serene early hours, creating an atmosphere of devotion and sanctity. The presence of senior saints and the participation of devotees added to the spiritual significance of the occasion.​

This event was not merely the inauguration of a temple, but a major spiritual and cultural milestone for the region, fostering a sense of unity, faith, and positive energy among the community.​

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, globally known for its network of mandirs and wide-ranging social, educational, and humanitarian initiatives, has established yet another spiritual centre in Maharashtra to nurture values and strengthen society.​

On this occasion, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes.

He appreciated BAPS' efforts to promote spiritual values, cultural heritage, and community service, noting that these initiatives contribute significantly to social harmony and nation-building.​

The mandir is envisioned not only as a place of worship but as a hub for value-based education, character-building, and service-oriented activities. Saints, in their addresses, emphasized the importance of moral living, discipline, de-addiction, and inspiring youth to contribute positively to society.​

In today’s fast-paced, challenging times, such spiritual centres provide direction and strength, particularly for the younger generation, helping them lead balanced, purposeful lives.​

The festival also highlighted BAPS's humanitarian activities, including initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare, benefiting people across different sections of society.​

Constructed under the guidance and prayers at the feet of Mahant Swami Maharaj, along with the blessings of senior saints, the mandir stands as a symbol of Maharashtra’s rich spiritual and cultural legacy.​

The local community expressed immense joy and enthusiasm, and the entire region witnessed a festive, devotional atmosphere.​

The newly consecrated mandir is expected to serve as a lasting centre of faith, values, service, and unity for generations to come.​

--IANS

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