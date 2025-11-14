Bangladeshi expatriates form human chain in Netherlands to protest human rights abuses back home

The Hague, Nov 14 (IANS) Hundreds of expatriate Bangladeshis from across Europe formed a human chain outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, protesting human rights violations in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, said the Awami League on Friday.

The rally organised by the Netherlands branch of Awami League was led by President Mostofa Zaman and General Secretary Murad Khan, with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing the gathering virtually as the Chief Guest.

According to the Awami League, protesters later submitted a formal complaint to the President of the International Court of Justice, detailing grave allegations of human rights abuses across Bangladesh, including arbitrary arrests and torture of minorities and Awami League members, systematic persecution and false cases against Hasina and her supporters.

The complaint accused Yunus and his associates of “illegally seizing power, persecuting political opponents, and collaborating with anti-liberation and extremist forces to destabilise the nation — burning Bangabandhu’s historic home at 32 Dhanmondi, attacking state institutions”, and banning the Awami League and its student wing Chhatra League.

Several Awami League leaders from across Europe — including Hasan Mahmud, M. Nazrul Islam, Mojibur Rahman, M.A. Kasem, Dilwar Hossain Koiech, Shahidul Haq, and others —took part in the protest rally, calling for an end to tyranny, oppression, and injustice in Bangladesh.

“We demand justice for Sheikh Hasina and for every Bangladeshi whose rights have been violated. The international community must not remain silent. Yunus must be held accountable,” Awami League quoted the protestors as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, the Awami League urged its party leaders, activists, and supporters to remain vigilant against what it described as “conspiracies” of the Yunus-led interim government and its accomplices in connection with the “Dhaka Lockdown” programme.

The programme was announced by the Awami League on Thursday, centering on the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal's verdict in a case against Hasina, which is reportedly set to be delivered on November 17.

Slamming the Yunus-led interim government, the party alleged that the “illegal, usurping, fascist regime of Yunus and his cohorts” has unjustly deprived the Awami League of its democratic rights and violated the human rights of its leaders and activists, while making a mockery of justice through “false and harassing” cases.

Citing reports from several news outlets, the party stated that “acts of violence and terrorism” are taking place with the tacit support of the Yunus administration across the country.

