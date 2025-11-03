Bangladesh: Yunus govt voices concern over rift among political parties on reforms

Dhaka, Nov 3 (IANS) Bangladesh’s advisory council of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, on Monday, expressed concern over growing differences among the country’s political parties regarding the implementation of the July Charter, local media reported.

Addressing reporters following a meeting of the Council of Advisors in Dhaka, Law Advisor Asif Nazrul urged the political parties to hold discussions among themselves and present a unified direction to the interim government without delay.

"Regarding the timing of the referendum — when it will be held and what its subject will be — as well as the steps to be taken in response to the notes of dissent in the July Charter, the meeting expressed the view that a final decision should be made urgently in line with the proposals made by the Consensus Commission," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted the Law Advisor as saying.

Nazrul stressed that if the political parties do not agree on a common decision within a week, the government will act on its own.

“We are seeking a united opinion on the timing of the referendum, its content, and the order for implementing the July Charter, preferably within a week. If the political parties fail to provide a united stance, the government will proceed in its own way,” he stated

The Law Advisor further said, “It was observed at the meeting that despite long discussions within the Consensus Commission, there remain differing opinions on a few of the reform recommendations. The meeting also noted that disagreements have emerged among political parties over when the referendum should be held and what its subject should be.”

Nazrul reaffirmed that the interim government remains committed to holding the national elections in early February, amid escalating political tensions.

"In the current situation, there is no room for delay. That was taken into consideration in the meeting. The government's resolve to hold the national elections in the first half of February next year was reiterated in the advisory council meeting,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, as political conflict intensifies in Bangladesh ahead of next year’s election, the National Citizen Party (NCP) on Sunday accused the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the radical Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, of blocking reform measures and conspiring to delay the February 2026 polls, local media reported.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically-elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

--IANS

scor/as