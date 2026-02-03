Bangladesh women gain big in T20I rankings after unbeaten run at T20 WC Qualifier

Dubai, Feb 3 (IANS) After their unbeaten run at the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Bangladesh's players gained big on the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Bangladesh won through to this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in style during the recent Qualifier tournament in Nepal as they registered victories in all seven matches they contested at the event.

Bangladesh received strong performances from a variety of sources, with hard-hitter Sobhana Mostary, skipper Nigar Sultana Joty and opener Dilara Akter all making solid contributions to finish high on the list of leading run-scorers, ICC reports.

Sultana Joty gained three places to move to 19th overall on the list for T20I batters following her 154 runs at the Qualifier, while Mostary (up 16 rungs to 36th) and Akter (up five spots to 65th) also made gains following their efforts at the tournament.

In the bowling chart, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter improved eight spots to move to 28th overall following her eight wickets at the Qualifier.

The Ireland duo Arlene Kelly (up seven spots to 36th) and Orla Prendergast (up 10 places to 45th) also made ground on the list for T20I bowlers after a string of superb efforts at the tournament, while Scotland will be buoyed of the performances of young all-rounder Katherine Fraser during the event.

Fraser smashed 184 runs and claimed eight wickets in an excellent display in Scotland's run that saw them gain one of four places at this year's T20 World Cup and the 20-year-old moved up seven rungs to 37th overall on the list for T20I bowlers and gained three spots to improve to equal 22nd on the rankings for T20I all-rounders.

Bangladesh, Ireland and Scotland and the Netherlands have secured their places for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in England in June-July, with big wins at the qualifying tournament on Sunday.

