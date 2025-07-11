Bangladesh: Top economist arrested in another case of political vendetta

Dhaka, July 11 (IANS) Several Bangladeshis have expressed grave concerns over the arrest of leading economist Abul Barkat, terming the latest development as an extension of the political vendetta being pursued by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Bangladesh Police arrested economist Abul Barkat in Dhaka late Thursday, in connection with a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of the country.

Confirming the development, Joint Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Nasirul Islam, said that Barkat was detained from the capital's Dhanmondi area.

Barkat has previously served as the Chairman of the Economics Department at Dhaka University and has also been the President of the Bangladesh Economic Association. Additionally, he acted as the Chairman of the state-owned Janata Bank PLC in Dhaka during the rule of Awami League government.

In February, the ACC had brought charges against Barkat and 22 others over embezzling Bangladeshi taka 2.97 billion in the name of AnonTex Group.

Local media reported that the anti-corruption agency accused former Bangladesh Bank Governor Atiur Rahman of colluding with Barkat to grant loans to 22 companies of the AnonTex Group through forged documents. It alleged that Rahman and his associates carried out the embezzlement by resorting to unethical practices, Bangladesh's leading daily Prothom Alo reported.

Last month, in a similar action, Dhaka Police had arrested award-winning economist Shamsul Alam. Recipient of the second-highest civilian award of Bangladesh, 'Ekushey Padak' in 2020 for his contribution to economics, Alam also served as State Minister for Planning during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was taken into custody by the police without citing any grounds.

"He is currently being held at the Detective Branch (DB) office on Minto Road. There is a case filed against him, and he will be produced before the court," Islam said when asked about the case under which Shamsul Alam was arrested.

Since August 2024, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has filed several cases against former Prime Minister Hasina, her supporters and also government officials on frivolous grounds.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August following the violent student uprising was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country.

