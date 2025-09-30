September 30, 2025 6:56 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Three people die due to dengue, fatalities in 2025 rise to 198

Dhaka, Sep 30 (IANS) Three more people have died in Bangladesh due to dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, increasing the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in 2025 to 198 in the country.

During the same period, 556 more patients were admitted to hospital with viral fever, increasing the total infected patients in 2025 to 47,342, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported in Barishal Division (Out of CC) (137), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) (113), Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) (101), Dhaka Division (Out of CC) (79), Chattogram Division (Out of CC) (70), Mymensingh Division (Out of CC) (28), Rajshahi Division (Out of CC) (25) and Sylhet Division (Out of CC) (3).

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024. A total of 1,705 people died in Bangladesh due to dengue in 2023, making it the deadliest year on record. According to the DGHS, 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries were recorded in Bangladesh in the same year.

Last week, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) unveiled its Dengue dashboard, a data-driven monitoring tool made to transform how city authorities monitor and respond to outbreaks. The dashboard, developed through the DNCC Innovation Lab and support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will provide concrete steps for timely interventions while raising awareness among people regarding prevention of dengue, UNB reported.

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said, "The Dengue Watch dashboard is more than a tool. It is a step toward transforming DNCC into a digitally driven, transparent, and accountable institution. By harnessing innovation, we can integrate health, environment, and governance to build a smarter, healthier Dhaka."

UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh Stefan Liller reiterated UNDP's support to innovation in urban health management. He stated, "For UNDP, it has been a privilege to support the innovation efforts of DNCC. The Innovation Lab established in 2025 by DNCC and UNDP is striving to become a hub for smart, scalable, and citizen-centered urban solutions. The Dengue Watch Dashboard is one of its latest outcomes, and it shows what is possible when local leadership, data, and innovation come together."

The tool was showcased during the keynote session, followed by a panel discussion with stakeholders from DGHS and other partners. Representatives from the health ministry, city corporations, development partners, and start-ups attended the event. According to the press release, participants agreed that fighting vector-borne diseases like dengue needs stronger partnerships, real time data and a forward-looking vision for resilient urban health.

