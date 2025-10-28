Bangladesh suspends international flight operations at Cox's Bazar airport

Dhaka, Oct 28 (IANS) Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has announced suspension of international flight operations at Cox's Bazar Airport, local media reported on Tuesday.

The authorities have instructed that the airport cannot be used for emergency or diversion landings, or for operating non-scheduled international flights.

The directive, issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, stated that Cox's Bazar Airport cannot be used for international flights until further notice.

"Cox's Bazar Airport is requested not to be used for international scheduled flights as well as non-scheduled international flights and emergency landings," it read.

The Ministry has instructed the relevant agencies to take necessary steps to ensure proper implementation of the order, Bangladesh’s Bengali daily ‘Kaler Kantho’ reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, on October 12, the interim government had issued a gazette designating Cox's Bazar Airport as an international airport. However, just 11 days later, the government decided to suspend the notification.

Last week, speaking to Daily Star, Air Commodore Noor-e-Alam, member of air traffic management at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), said that the CAAB Chairman had sent a letter to the ministry on October 21, seeking guidance on what should be done regarding Cox's Bazar airport.

The Civil Aviation Ministry Advisor Bashir Uddin and Secretary Nasreen Jahan visited the airport after which they said that an official decision would come on Sunday.

Reports suggest that, initiated in 2021 under the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina, the plan to upgrade the airport in the coastal resort town to international standards aimed to attract foreign tourists and develop Cox’s Bazar as a global destination.

As part of the project, the runway at the airport was extended from about 2,065 metres to 2,743 metres (6,775 feet to 9,000 feet).

Bangladesh has been reeling under uncertainty and stalled development projects under the Yunus-led interim government which continue to plunge the nation into a deep economic slowdown.

