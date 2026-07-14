Bangladesh rights groups condemn arrest of Hindu man over proposed Lord Ram statue

Dhaka, July 14 (IANS) Several leading human rights organisations have strongly condemned the arrest of Haridas Chandra Tarani Das, who proposed the construction of an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram within the premises of the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple in Palashbari upazila of Bangladesh’s Gaibandha district, describing the action as “unfortunate” and “unacceptable”.

Das was taken into custody from the Palashbari temple area on July 12 in connection with a money laundering case lodged later that night at Uttara West Police Station in Dhaka.

CID Special Superintendent of Police (Media) Jasim Uddin Khan confirmed the arrest on Monday, saying additional details would be disclosed in due course, according to local media reports.

In a press statement, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation working against religious discrimination, alleged that extremist communal groups have opposed the proposed statue for a considerable period, offended the religious sentiments of the Hindu community, and incited unwarranted religious hostility across the country.

Expressing grave concern, the council said that in the interest of preserving communal harmony and preventing social unrest, the Bangladeshi authorities have failed to take any punitive action against those responsible for inciting religious hatred and intolerance.

“The arrest of Haridas Chandra Tarani Das, who has himself been the target of communal threats and intimidation, was both unfortunate and unacceptable,” it added.

The Council has called on the authorities to immediately release Das , uphold justice, protect religious freedom, and take appropriate action against those responsible for spreading “communal hatred” and threatening “social cohesion”.

It further said that such action is “inconsistent with the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and equal protection of citizens' rights.”

Condemning the arrest, the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM), said that Das was taken into custody following weeks of religiously charged tensions, extremist threats, and campaigns opposing the construction of a statue of Lord Ram at the temple.

According to HRCBM, it had previously warned the Bangladeshi authorities that the Palashbari temple, the Lord Ram statue, devotees, and the surrounding Hindu community were facing organised pressure, intimidation, demands for removal of religious structures, as well as calls for action against Das.

Slamming the authorities over Das’s arrest, the rights body said, “If the alleged financial case is shown to be a pretext used to punish him for peaceful religious activity, Hindu identity, or the visible construction of a Hindu religious monument, his detention would raise the clearest elements of a prisoner-of-conscience case."

--IANS

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