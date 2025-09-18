September 18, 2025 10:41 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Radical Islamist party slams Khaleda Zia's BNP over PR system

Bangladesh: Radical Islamist party slams Khaleda Zia's BNP over PR system (File image)

Dhaka, Sep 18 (IANS) In an escalating political standoff ahead of February 2026 elections, the radical Islamist party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB), has severely criticised the Khaleda Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for objecting to the Proportional Representation (PR) system despite its claim of having public support, local media reported on Thursday.

"If BNP really trusts the people, why should PR be a problem for them? Let them win 90 per cent of the votes and form a single-party government with 270 seats; we will have no objection. Why can't the BNP place its trust in the people?" Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted IAB’s leader Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim as saying at a rally organised at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.

"Hold a referendum on PR. If the people reject PR, then we will also drop our demand. Our demands are clear. Reforms must be carried out, the July Charter must be given legal recognition, trials must be visible, and the election must be held under the PR system. These are people's demands," he claimed.

The Islamist party leader also questioned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for not accepting their demands.

“If you proceed with the election before reforms and trials, we will assume the government is leaning towards a particular party,” he added.

Reports suggest that a total of seven Islamic parties — including Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan, and Khilafat-e-Majlis organised separate processions and rallies across Dhaka on Thursday, reiterating common demands such as implementing the July Charter, introducing the PR system, and a level playing field to ensure a free, fair, and acceptable election.

On Tuesday, the BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed affirmed that his party is totally opposed to the PR system.

“We are against PR everywhere (both the lower and upper house). If any party wants it, they should put it in their manifesto and seek a mandate from the people. If the people support it, only then can they legislate,” he said.

The BNP leader also called the three-day protest programmes announced by the Islamist parties an apparent attempt to derail the next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Govt to develop 500 data labs across nation under 'India AI Mission': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt to develop 500 data labs across nation under 'India AI Mission': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mohammad Nabi's late blitz powers Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka in Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photo credit: ACC/X

Asia Cup: Mohammad Nabi's late blitz powers Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka

Tamil film actor Robo Shankar passes away; Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu condole actor's demise (Photo Credit: Venkat Prabhu/X)

Tamil film actor Robo Shankar passes away; Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu condole actor's demise

Businessman Samir Modi arrested in rape case, lawyer terms allegations ‘false and concocted’

Businessman Samir Modi arrested in rape case, lawyer terms allegations ‘false and concocted’

Nishikant Dubey slams Rahul Gandhi, says Gen Z rejects dynasty and corruption

Nishikant Dubey slams Rahul Gandhi, says Gen Z rejects dynasty and corruption

Nitin Kumar, Ali Samadi shine as Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz, take top spot in Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Nitin, Ali Samadi shine as Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz, take top spot

On UK trip, US President Trump highlights his ‘very good relationship’ with PM Modi

On UK trip, US President Trump highlights his ‘very good relationship’ with PM Modi

Mongolian envoy lauds PM Modi's leadership, hails India's growing stature in world

Mongolian envoy lauds PM Modi's leadership, hails India's growing stature in world (IANS interview)

Bangladesh: Protestors besiege local election office over constituency cuts (File image)

Bangladesh: Protestors besiege local election office over constituency cuts

Uzbekistan: Experts from 10 nations discuss Yoga's growing popularity in Central Asia

Uzbekistan: Experts from 10 nations discuss Yoga's growing popularity in Central Asia