Bangladesh: Jamaat's chief 'misogynistic' social media posts draw widespread condemnation

Dhaka, Feb 2 (IANS) Bangladesh’s radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman sparked widespread condemnation after a recent post on his social media platform X claimed that women pushed out of their homes in the name of modernity are exposed to exploitation, moral decay and insecurity, describing it as “another form of prostitution,” a report said on Monday.

However, hours later, the party alleged that the account had been hacked and denied Rahman's involvement---a move that raised questions over whether this was a genuine security breach or an attempt to distance the leader from controversy.

“This incident comes amid Jamaat’s efforts to rebuild its image ahead of February elections. It invites questions about accountability in digital spaces, where claims of hacks often serve as shields. As social media shapes public opinion, understanding the facts behind this event could reveal more about political strategies in Bangladesh’s charged atmosphere,” a report in 'Diplotic' stated.

According to a report in Northeast News, netizens--including Awami League supporters, secular activists and women’s rights advocates—dismissed the hacking claim and condemned the remarks.

Many accused Jamaat of hypocrisy, pointing to its earlier alliance with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

“The episode has intensified scrutiny of Jamaat-e-Islami’s stance on women and gender equality, with critics arguing that such statements, whether intentional or not, reflect deeply entrenched attitudes that clash with constitutional rights and democratic values,” the report in Northeast News noted.

Meanwhile, BNP Election Steering Committee spokesperson Mahdi Amin has cast doubt on Jamaat leader Rahman’s claim that his verified X account had been hacked following the post that was widely condemned as "misogynistic".

Addressing a press conference on Sunday afternoon at the BNP Election Steering Committee office in Dhaka's Gulshan, Mahdi stated the "hack" claim emerged almost nine hours after the "offensive" post was published, and when the public outrage had already mounted.

“The claim appeared long after the post circulated and criticism mounted. If a verified account of a major political figure is hacked, the first responsibility is to inform the public immediately so confusion does not spread,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted the BNP leader as saying.

Mahdi said the delay itself was enough to raise questions about the credibility of the explanation.

“Only after anger erupted did the hacking story surface. During that period, many posts were made from the Jamaat chief’s Facebook account, but not a single one warned that his X account had been compromised,” he added.

With the Bangladesh national election 10 days away, critics warn that Jamaat’s persistent misogynistic remarks and its decision to field no women candidates in the upcoming polls risk pushing the nation towards a regressive political path.

--IANS

scor/as