November 17, 2025 12:53 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh ICT to deliver verdict on Sheikh Hasina today; Dhaka on edge

Bangladesh ICT to deliver verdict on Sheikh Hasina today; Dhaka on edge

Dhaka, Nov 17 (IANS) Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is scheduled to announce its verdict on Monday regarding the case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others, who are charged with crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July of last year.

The other co-accused are former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who is in custody and has pleaded guilty.

The three-member Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, is slated to deliver the judgment on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Dhaka has been placed under unprecedented security clampdown after Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali on Sunday evening issued a 'shoot-at-sight order' targeting individuals engaged in arson attacks, cocktail explosions or attempts to harm police and civilians ahead of the ICT verdict.

The two-day strike organised by Hasina's Awami League for November 16–17 has coincided with an increase in cocktail explosions and arson incidents throughout the capital.

In the last 48 hours, Dhaka has experienced nine incidents of arson and multiple explosions in areas such as Mirpur, Hatirjheel, Agargaon, New Eskaton, and near the Airport railway station.

Last week, Hasina dismissed the ICT, describing it as a politically motivated "hatchet job" orchestrated by her rivals.

In an interview with South China Morning Post's 'This Week in Asia' just days before her much-anticipated verdict, Hasina said the initially reasonable demonstrations "darkened into mob violence", triggering the state intervention.

Slamming the ICT over the charges against her, Hasina said, "Bangladesh's so-called International Criminal Tribunal (ICT) is neither international, nor even a tribunal. It is a judicial mockery."

"The ICT is controlled by my political opponents in order to deliver a preordained guilty verdict, in an attempt to nullify the Awami League as a political force," she added.

According to the Awami League, several observers, legal experts, and human rights advocates raised serious concerns about the ongoing case against Hasina.

The party stated that many are calling it "less a trial and more a politically motivated effort" by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to remove a democratically elected leader from Bangladesh's future.

"According to critics, the process shows signs of deep irregularities -- allegations of rushed judicial appointments, questionable evidence, rehearsed witnesses, and significant restrictions on the defence. They argue that this creates the appearance of a justice system being used as a tool of political pressure rather than truth-seeking," the Awami League stated.

--IANS

scor/sd

LATEST NEWS

Alia Bhatt says she’s going to miss all the fun as the Kapoor Family unites for ‘Dining with the Kapoors’

Alia Bhatt says she’s going to miss all the fun as the Kapoor family unites for ‘Dining with the Kapoors’

Indian missions worldwide celebrate International Gita Mahotsav 2025

Indian missions worldwide celebrate International Gita Mahotsav 2025

Tamim Iqbal withdraws from BPL 2026

Tamim Iqbal withdraws from BPL 2026

This series is going to be 2-2: Vaughan makes his prediction for the Ashes

This series is going to be 2-2: Vaughan makes his prediction for the Ashes

Thank you for this great honour, says Sai Pallavi after receiving Kalaimamani Award (Photo Credit: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

Thank you for this great honour, says Sai Pallavi after receiving Kalaimamani Award

Shadab Khan’s independent documentary 'I Am No Queen' enters the 98th Academy Awards race

Shadab Khan’s independent documentary 'I Am No Queen' enters the 98th Academy Awards race

DPDP rules to build trustworthy, future-ready digital environment for India

DPDP rules to build trustworthy, future-ready digital environment for India

Shilpa Shetty demonstrates a yoga pose that helps improve balance and concentration

Shilpa Shetty demonstrates a yoga pose that helps improve balance and concentration

Swiggy faces backlash after vegetarian order delivered as non-veg

Swiggy faces backlash after vegetarian order delivered as non-veg

Actor Thiruveer signs up for another romantic comedy (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Thiruveer signs up for another romantic comedy