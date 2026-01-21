Bangladesh has slid backwards under Yunus' watch: Report

Dhaka, Jan 21 (IANS) Bangladesh has slid backwards as the lofty ambitions and ideals that underpinned the revolution dissipated under Bangladesh interim government's watch, a report has highlighted.

While coming to power, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus had vowed social cohesion, a reformed political system, new economic opportunities for Bangladesh while tackling issues that brought people out on the streets. However, his government and its allies have faced corruption scandals despite their commitment to tackle the issue.

An EU Reporter report stated that everyone is waiting to see the elections and referendum scheduled to be held in Bangladesh on February 12. Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government and formation of an interim government, Yunus administration has insisted that it needed time to ensure the election are conducted smoothly. However, questions continue to remain with less than a month left for the polls.

"Despite it being a crucial time for the country, Muhammad Yunus appears to have vanished. The man who is seen by many as the figurehead of post revolutionary Bangladesh has all but disappeared from public life in the past few months, a stark departure from his previous presence at public events, with some speculating he may be trying to do a deal to become the next President. His disappearance from the national and international stage has allowed Tarique Rahman, the leader of the BNP to act as the de facto leader of the country, taking meetings with Indian dignitaries at a time where Bangladesh-India relations are at an all time low," the EU Reporter stated.

Bangladesh is facing several problems like souring ties with India, inflation and country's banking system. Yunus-led government has remained unable to handle rising interpersonal and sectarian violence in Bangladesh, which resulted in the killing of a high-profile figure in 2025. While coming to power, Yunus vowed social cohesion, a reformed political system and new economic opportunities for Bangladesh, tackling the issues that brought people out on the streets. However, his government and its allies have faced corruption scandals despite their commitment to tackle this issue.

"Ultimately, the country has slid backwards as the lofty ambitions and ideals that underpinned the revolution dissipated under the interim government’s watch. Unlike traditional caretaker administrations, the interim government has pursued a targetted series of reforms that will fundamentally reshape Bangladesh in its image. But the partisan nature of its actions belies a deep mistrust of Bangladesh’s political system and, by extension, the will of the Bangladeshi people," the report in EU Reporter mentioned.

"It calls into question the legacy Muhammad Yunus will leave in Bangladesh. Having gone from an internationally renowned leader in the NGO space, Yunus could have spent time amongst the pet projects of global elites. Instead, he’s overseen a temporary government coming apart at the seams as pre-existing social tensions and eroding trust in government seeps in and fills the gaps the government was meant to fill, leaving whoever’s to be Bangladesh’s first democratically elected in 18 months the gargantuan task of trying to clean up the Interim Government’s mess," it added.

--IANS

akl/as