Bangladesh: Editors Council urges authorities, political parties to ensure safety of journalists during polls

Dhaka, Feb 5 (IANS) Bangladesh's Editors' Council has urged authorities and local political parties to ensure the safety of journalists who will be covering the upcoming national elections on February 12, local media reported on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, the council stated, "Journalists face various risks while carrying out their duties of collecting and disseminating news during elections, and ensuring the safety and security of journalists working in the field is a very important issue at this time," Bangladesh's leading daily 'The Daily Star' reported.

It urged the interim government, the Election Commission and relevant law enforcement agencies to provide security to journalists who will be covering elections and requested political parties to play an important role in protecting reporters.

The Editors' Council expressed hope that all parties concerned would understand the importance of the issue and take steps to ensure the safety of the journalists. The signatories of the statement included Editors’ Council President Nurul Kabir and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

Ahead of the crucial elections, political violence in Bangladesh continues to rise sharply as casualties in January increased significantly in comparison to December 2025, local media reported citing a Dhaka-based human rights organisation.

In its latest findings, the rights group 'Ain o Salish Kendra' (ASK) recorded a surge in political violence in January, with 75 incidents causing 616 injuries and 11 deaths. This marked a sharp rise compared to 18 incidents in December 2025, which left 268 people injured and four dead.

The findings indicated that clashes intensified following the announcement of the election schedule and the start of campaigning on January 22.

ASK reported that four people were killed while 414 others injured in 49 clashes between January 21-31, highlighting a clear upward trend as polling day draws near.

The rights group documented that journalists have also been targetted amid the rising political violence, with 11 journalists facing obstruction or assault while on duty in December last year -- a number that increased to 16 in January, The Daily Star reported

Expressing concern over the rising violence, the rights body urged political parties to exercise restraint and maintain peace during the campaign. It also called on law enforcement agencies to safeguard citizens and uphold their constitutional rights.

--IANS

akl/as