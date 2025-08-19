Bangladesh court imposes travel ban on Sheikh Hasina's former military secretary

Dhaka, Aug 19 (IANS) A court in Dhaka on Tuesday announced a travel ban on Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former military secretary Major General (Retd.) Salahuddin Miaji and three of his family members over corruption allegations.

Three of Miaji's family members who have been placed under travel ban include his wife Nazma Begum and daughters Samiha Sabnam and Raisa Sabnam, Bangladesh's leading newspaper Daily Star reported. Judge Zakir Hossain Galib of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court announced the decision after ACC Deputy Director Rezaul Karim, who is leading the inquiry team, presented an application in this regard.

In the application, the ACC official claimed that Miaji, who is also a former lawmaker from Jhenaidah-3 constituency, received a huge amount of money through illegal means and corruption. He was involved in grabbing land through abuse of power at Chanchra union of Jashore. Furthermore, he developed a park on 400 bigha of land at Chanchra union.

The ACC official stated that a credible source informed him that Miaji and his family members were trying to flee the nation. In case they escaped from the nation, the inquiry into the allegations brought against them will get hindered. The ACC in its application stated that an order is needed to stop them from running away from the nation, as per the report.

Salahuddin Miaji and his brother-in-law were arrested on February 18 from his privately-owned Shyamol Chhaya Park in Rudrapur village under Chanchra union of Jashore Sadar Upazila. Prior to that, Miaji and his brother-in-law were surrounded by students and local residents. Members of the joint forces reached the site, detained them and later handed them over to the police.

On Monday, a Bangladeshi court ordered former Law Minister Anisul Huq to be shown arrested in connection with two cases linked to last year's July demonstrations.

Additionally, former Election Commission (EC) Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed was also taken into custody in a separate case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in Dhaka, on alleged charges of election manipulation, local media reported.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Monirul Islam passed the order after the accused were produced before the court, granting the request of the investigation officers to have Anisul Huq shown arrested.

Huq was shown arrested in two cases over the alleged murder of an electrician named Mohammad Shawon Sikder and the attempted murder of another individual, Ashraful alias Fahin, in Lalbagh during last year's July protests, Bangladeshi daily Jugantor reported.

Citing the case statement, local media reported that Shawon was shot dead on July 19 last year in front of Eden College in Dhaka while returning home during the protests. Subsequently, on January 21, a case was lodged against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 40 others.

In the other case, Ashraful filed a case on May 25 against Hasina and 130 others, alleging that he was shot during the protests on July 18 inside Azimpur government colony in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, former Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin was shown to be arrested in a case over allegations of election fraud and treason.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader (BNP) Salah Uddin Khan filed the case on June 22 at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, accusing three former chief election commissioners and 24 others of manipulating the 10th to 12th parliamentary elections.

On June 25, additional charges of treason, fraud, and embezzlement were brought against them.

These latest developments come amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the officials associated with the party, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

--IANS

akl/as