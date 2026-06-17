Bangladesh bowlers shine as ICC ODI rankings see major shake-up

Dubai, June 17 (IANS)Bangladesh’s impressive ODI series victory over Australia has been reflected in the latest ICC rankings, with pacers Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed emerging as some of the biggest movers.

Bangladesh secured a memorable 2-1 series triumph over Australia at home, and their bowlers played a key role in the success. Shoriful enjoyed a particularly rewarding series, capped by a stunning six-wicket haul in the final ODI. The left-arm pacer climbed 10 places to reach 18th in the latest ODI bowling rankings.

Experienced seamer Mustafizur Rahman also made significant progress, jumping 12 spots to share 25th position, while Taskin Ahmed moved up five places to 27th following consistent performances throughout the series.

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy was another major beneficiary of the rankings update. The right-hander amassed 154 runs across the three-match series, including a top score of 83, and climbed seven places to 20th in the ODI batting rankings.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz also enjoyed a notable rise after his superb century against India in the opening ODI of their series in Dharamsala. Gurbaz gained six spots to move up to 13th among ODI batters.

Meanwhile, there was movement in the rankings following the conclusion of the ODI series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka in the Caribbean.

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph was the standout performer of the series, claiming 11 wickets and earning the Player of the Series award as the hosts secured a 2-1 victory. His exploits helped him surge 42 places to 27th in the ODI bowling rankings.

Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder also moved up the charts, gaining 11 places to reach 28th after taking four wickets in two appearances during the series.

Despite Sri Lanka’s series defeat, several players enjoyed rankings success. Batter Kamil Mishara climbed 24 places to 18th in the ODI batting rankings, while spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage made significant gains among bowlers. Hasaranga rose six spots to eighth, while Wellalage jumped 11 places to share 17th position in the bowling rankings.

--IANS

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