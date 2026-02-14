February 14, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman calls for maintaining law and order ‘at any cost’

Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman calls for maintaining law and order ‘at any cost’ (File image)

Dhaka, Feb 14 (IANS) With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) set to form the next government in Bangladesh following a decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary election, the party’s chairman, Tarique Rahman on Saturday emphasised the need to maintain law and order “at any cost” and urged everyone to cooperate in building a safe and humane nation, the local media reported.

Rahman, who is set to become the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh after his party secured an absolute majority in the election, made the remarks while addressing a press briefing on Saturday afternoon in Dhaka.

“We need everyone’s cooperation to build a safe and humane Bangladesh. This time, everyone must play a responsible role in rebuilding the country. No injustice can be done to anyone on any excuse. Law and order must be maintained at any cost,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper Dhaka Tribune, quoted Rahman as saying.

Stressing the need to maintain law and order, Rahman warned that any acts of violence, retaliation, or provocation would not be tolerated.

He further said, "My stance is clear; peace and order must be maintained at any cost. No form of injustice or illegal activities will be tolerated. Irrespective of party affiliation, religion, colour, or differing opinions — no justification will be accepted for the strong attacking the weak."

The BNP chairman described the election outcome as “the victory of the people,” saying the freedom-loving people of the country had made BNP victorious.

BNP won 209 out of 297 seats in the February 12 election, with its candidates leading in the two constituencies including Chattogram-2 and 4 where results have been withheld. Their allies have claimed three seats.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has won 68 seats, while the partners in the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance secured nine seats. Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) claimed one seat, and independent candidates won in seven constituencies, Prothom Alo reported.

With Tarique Rahman now set to lead Bangladesh - the country last saw a male PM almost 35 years ago - experts warn that the nation faces a massive challenge of overcoming the unrest and rising Islamist extremism that marked the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

‘We were 20-30 runs short today,’ says Scotland skipper Richie Berrington after their defeat to England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘We were 20-30 runs short today,’ says Scotland skipper Berrington after defeat to England

We are part of one civilization – Western civilization: US Secy of State Marco Rubio in Munich

We are part of one civilization – Western civilization: US Secy of State Marco Rubio in Munich

Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman calls for maintaining law and order ‘at any cost’ (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman calls for maintaining law and order ‘at any cost’

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Sathiyan in men’s singles quarters in the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai on Saturday.

WTT Star Contender Chennai: Desai-Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Sathiyan in men’s singles quarters

Gujarat Titans reach over 5,100 children as third edition of Junior Titans concludes in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans reach over 5,100 children as third edition of Junior Titans concludes in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans to have next preparation camp for IPL 2026 from February 16, confirms COO

Gujarat Titans to have next preparation camp for IPL 2026 from February 16, confirms COO

Uttam Singh shares why the compositions of current era isn’t working

Uttam Singh shares why the compositions of current era isn’t working

Tom Banton’s fifty guides England to a five-wicket victory over Scotland in a Group C clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Tom Banton’s fifty guides England to five-wicket victory over Scotland

Global inaction enables Pakistan's proxy warfare against neighbours: Report (File image)

Global inaction enables Pakistan's proxy warfare against neighbours: Report

T20 WC: Bosch comes in as South Africa elect to bowl against New Zealand

T20 WC: Bosch comes in as South Africa elect to bowl against New Zealand