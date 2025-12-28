December 28, 2025 11:13 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to contest elections from Dhaka-17, Bogura-6

Bangladesh: BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to contest elections from Dhaka-17, Bogura-6

Dhaka, Dec 28 (IANS) Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will contest from the Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies in the general elections scheduled to be held next year, local media reported on Sunday.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed made the announcement while speaking to reporters on Sunday. He also mentioned that Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Chairman, Andaleeve Rahman Partho, will fight polls from Bhola-1 instead of Dhaka-17, The Daily Star reported.

Rahman visited BNP's Gulshan Chairperson's Office on Sunday, marking his first visit to the office since its development in 2008. BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said that Rahman reached the office at 1.43 p.m. (local time) on Sunday and held discussions with members of BNP's standing committee there.

Following the meeting, BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf said: "Our acting Chairman held office for the first time today. We discussed election-related issues. We have decided to cooperate with the Election Commission. There was no formal meeting today. We talked about organisational matters and the election."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Sunday approved the inclusion of Rahman in Bangladesh's voter list before the national election and referendum set to be held on February 12, United News of Bangladesh reported. EC Director, Public Relations, Ruhul Amin Mallik said: "The inclusion of Tarique Rahman in the voter list has been approved by the Election Commission."

On Saturday, Rahman and his daughter Zaima Rahman completed the process for National Identity Card (NID) registration and voter enlistment. They were included as voters in the Dhaka-17 constituency under DNCC Ward No. 19 in the Gulshan area.

On December 25, Rahman, along with Zubaida Rahman and Zaima Rahman, returned to Bangladesh after living abroad for nearly 17 years. Rahman's return to Bangladesh comes at a time when the EC announced that the country's 13th national parliamentary election, along with a referendum on the July Charter, will be held on February 12 next year.

Analysts reckon that Rahman's return and participation in the upcoming elections will test the waters amid the ongoing turbulence in Bangladesh's politics under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, which is under mounting pressure to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Critics warn that Rahman's return to the volatile political landscape in Bangladesh could deepen tension across the country.

--IANS

akl/vd

LATEST NEWS

Should give credit to Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma for the start they gave, says Harmanpreet Kaur after India Women beat Sri Lanka Women in the fourth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Photo credit: BCCI

4th T20I: Should give credit to Smriti and Shafali for the start they gave, says Harmanpreet

Fifties from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma take India Women to 30-run win over spirited Sri Lanka Women in the fourth women’s T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: BCCI

4th T20I: Fifties from Smriti, Shafali take India to 30-run win over spirited Sri Lanka (ld)

Vaishnavi, Arundhati pick two wickets each as India beat spirited Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the fourth T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Photo credit: BCCI

4th T20I: Vaishnavi, Arundhati pick two wickets each as India beat spirited Sri Lanka by 30 runs

IndiGo's domestic market share drops in Nov, India's overall passenger growth up 6.92 pc

IndiGo's domestic market share drops in Nov, India's overall passenger growth up 6.92 pc

SG Pipers beat Ranchi Royals 2-0 in the opening clash of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 Season at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Women's HIL: SG Pipers beat Ranchi Royals 2-0 in the opening clash

India building commercially grounded relationship with Africa: Report

India building commercially grounded relationship with Africa: Report

Ayush Ministry takes Indian traditional medicines to global stage

Ayush Ministry takes Indian traditional medicines to global stage

Bangladesh reports 71 blasphemy-linked attacks on Hindus from June-Dec: Report

Bangladesh reports 71 blasphemy-linked attacks on Hindus from June-Dec: Report

Election in Pak-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan meaningless until region has own provisional constitution: Report

Elections in Pak-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan meaningless until region has own provisional constitution: Report

Bangladesh: Inqilab Moncho blocks road in Chattogram to demand justice for Hadi

Bangladesh: Inqilab Moncho blocks road in Chattogram to demand justice for Hadi