Bangladesh: BNP accuses Jamaat of spreading ‘fascist propaganda’ ahead of elections

Dhaka, Jan 29 (IANS) As political disputes continue to mount ahead of February 12 elections, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday accused the radical Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, of promoting “fascist propaganda,” political hypocrisy, and deceptive narratives aimed at influencing voters in the upcoming polls, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference in Dhaka, BNP Election Steering Committee spokesperson and advisor to the party chairperson, Mahdi Amin, said Jamaat was attempting to mislead the public by branding BNP as a “world champion of corruption” -- dismissing the allegation as “politically motivated” and far from reality.

He also added that Jamaat had raised no objections about corruption when it held ministerial posts and parliamentary seats during the BNP tenure between 2001 and 2006.

“Now, in the election field, they are continuing the same old fascist propaganda, which is nothing but blatant political hypocrisy,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Dhaka Tribune, quoted Mahdi as saying.

Mahdi also claimed that Jamaat was exploiting religious sentiments to influence voters through promises of heaven, oaths on the Quran, and offering financial benefits.

Taking a dig at Jamaat, he further said that those accused of vote-buying lack credibility to lecture others on corruption, warning that such practices violate the electoral code and undermine the democratic process.

Mahdi urged the Election Commission to take tougher measures against efforts to influence the public mandate by spreading disinformation and promoting “fascist politics”.

He affirmed that the BNP would pursue its political and constitutional struggle, while exposing Jamaat’s campaigns.

Earlier this week, the BNP issued an indirect warning against Jamaat, urging voters not to “destroy the country” by casting their ballots for those it accused of collaborating with Pakistani occupation forces during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks while addressing an election rally at the BD High School ground in Thakurgaon district’s Sadar Upazila.

He is contesting from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency in the upcoming elections.

“Those who assisted the Pakistan Army even at the last moment are today asking for votes to govern the country. Don’t ruin the nation by voting for them,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Fakhrul as saying.

“We want to uphold the spirit of 1971 because our identity derives from that. Bangladesh was born due to Pakistan’s exploitation and repression. We fought Pakistan and achieved independence,” he added.

Bangladesh has been witnessing escalating political disputes ahead of the February 12 election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with the interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now embroiled in an intense power struggle to win the upcoming election.

