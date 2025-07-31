Bangladesh: 35 injured in violent clash between BNP and NCP supporters

Dhaka, July 31 (IANS) At least 35 people, including five journalists, were injured after a violent clash broke out between the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and National Citizens Party (NCP) during a protest rally held in Cumilla, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening after NCP supporters organised a rally under the banner of 'People from all walks of life of Muradnagar Upazila' to protest against alleged propaganda and conspiracy against the local government advisor of the interim government, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

Subsequently, leaders and activists from the NCP and BNP parties chased each other while throwing bricks and stones, causing panic in the area.

Citing eyewitnesses, leading Bangladeshi newspaper, Prothom Alo, reported that during the protest rally, when Asif's followers raised slogans like 'Direct action against extortionists', 'Catch extortionists, throw them in jail', 'Muradnagar's soil, Asif's base', all of a sudden stones and bricks were thrown at them from the opposite side.

Later, both BNP and NCP supporters started hurling brickbats at each other, injuring five journalists present at the scene.

As the clash intensified, panic gripped the area, and businessmen present in the region shut down their shops and fled in different directions.

According to the supporters of Asif Mahmud, the attack was allegedly orchestrated by the followers of former MP and BNP Vice Chairman Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad.

"BNP men intentionally attacked us. As soon as we brought out the procession, they started throwing brickbats and stones and chased us. Around 50 of our supporters were injured during this time," said Minazul Haque, convenor of Nagorik Samaj, who participated in the rally.

"As soon as we began our rally, BNP men attacked us with brick chunks. I was beaten and sustained a head injury," said Shekhar, a member of Muradnagar Sadar union parishad.

However, denying the allegation, BNP's Muradnagar unit convener Mahiuddin Anjan said, "Our protest was against false cases filed by Asif Mahmud. His supporters initiated the clash under police protection."

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, supporters of BNP leader Kayokobad reportedly held a protest rally at Muradnagar demanding the resignation of Advisor Asif.

The parties that collaborated with the student leaders and Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are now violently attacking each other, and the much-flaunted unity, which was on full display during the ousting of Hasina, seems to be fading gradually.

