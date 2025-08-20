Bangladesh: 15 leaders quit NCP Committee over controversial coordinator

August 20, 2025 11:29 PM हिंदी

Dhaka, Aug 20 (IANS) In a growing conflict within the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Bangladesh, 15 leaders, including five joint coordinators and 10 other members, resigned from the Nakla Upazila Coordination Committee of the party in Sherpur district, after rejecting the recently announced body.

The members alleged that the new committee was formed under the leadership of an incompetent, unethical, and socially unacceptable chief coordinator, local media reported.

The leaders announced that they were stepping down from the committee in a media conference called at Nakla Upazila.

“The chief coordinator of the National Citizens Party (NCP) Upazila is an incompetent, unethical, and socially unacceptable person. In this context, after introspective reflection, we are collectively voluntarily resigning from our respective positions in the Upazila Coordination Committee of the National Citizens Party and rejecting the entire committee,” read the press release.

“We have five joint coordinators and 10 members who have resigned. The main reason for the resignation is that the main coordinator is an incompetent person. He is accused of taking money from the families of the people killed in last year’s July protests. His educational qualifications are also not good. We have resigned because of these serious allegations,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Jugantor quoted Joint Coordinator Mominul Islam Arab as saying.

Previously, on August 10, the Nakla Upazila Coordination Committee was endorsed by NCP’s Central Convening Committee Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain and Chief Organiser (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam. The newly-announced 32-member body included Humayun Kabir Akash as the Chief Coordinator, 10 as Joint Coordinators, and 21 as members.

Regarding the resignation, Alamgir Kabir, the coordinator of NCP's Sherpur district committee, said, “I saw the resignation on Facebook. I have also spoken to the divisional committee. The district committee will meet and evaluate the matter, and a further decision will be taken.”

Earlier this year, Nahid Islam, a controversial student leader of Student Against Discrimination and one of the main coordinators of last year's July uprising, announced the formation of the NCP.

These student leaders earlier collaborated with Muhammad Yunus and several political outfits to overthrow the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

