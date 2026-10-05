‘Bandish Bandits’ actor Shreyaa Chaudhry to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Mupapa’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Shreyaa Chaudhry, who worked in the series “Bandish Bandits” Seasons 1 and 2 and The Mehta Boys, is set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film “Mupapa”, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 19, 2027.

With Mupapa, Shreyaa takes another significant step forward in her career, joining Ayushmann in a theatrical release that marks her debut in the silver screen.

In another significant career development, Shreyaa Chaudhry has also been signed for exclusive management by YRF Talent, marking a new chapter in her professional journey.

Directed by Sameer Saxena, Mupapa is produced by Akshaye Widhani (CEO, Yash Raj Films) and Posham Pa Pictures, the banner Sameer co-founded with Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani. The film marks the first theatrical collaboration between the studio and the production house.

Other details related to the film are currently under wraps.

Shreyaa made her film debut in Dear Maya in 2017, where she played the role of Ira. Her breakout role came with the series Bandish Bandits, where she played Tamanna Sharma, a pop star navigating her identity through classical and modern music. She also starred in the short film The Other Way and appeared as Zara in the film The Mehta Boys.

Talking about Ayushmann,he is popularly known for his portrayals of ordinary men often battling social norms. The National Award winner won the second season of the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004.

He made his film debut with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor in 2012. After a brief setback, he starred in the commercially and critically successful Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015.

The actor was then seen in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Dream Girl 2, Thamma and his upcoming project is Udta Teer.

--IANS

dc/