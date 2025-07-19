July 19, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

Banaras rail engine factory rolls out its 2500th electric locomotive

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) In a landmark achievement, Banaras Rail Engine Factory (BLW) on Saturday dedicated its 2500th electric locomotive to the nation.

The WAP-7 class 6000 HP engine was flagged off by General Manager Naresh Pal Singh in the presence of a large gathering of officials, employees, and media representatives.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in Indian Railways’ journey toward modernisation and self-reliance. Built with cutting-edge technology and indigenous innovation, the 2500th electric locomotive reflects BLW’s rapid growth since it began producing electric engines in 2017. Reaching this milestone within just eight years is considered a record in Indian Railways' manufacturing history.

General Manager Singh was joined by BLW’s empowered workforce, including women employees like fitter Anita Devi and assistant Shruti Srivastava, symbolising the increasing participation of women in core engineering roles.

The locomotive was ceremonially flagged off amidst enthusiastic applause.

During the event, officials presented a detailed overview of BLW's progress through a multimedia presentation.

The session highlighted the factory’s achievements in locomotive production, exports, green energy initiatives, and ongoing development projects.

Technically advanced, the new WAP-7 electric locomotive is equipped with real-time monitoring systems, air-conditioned driver cabs, regenerative braking, and a modified gear ratio for hauling high-speed passenger and express trains at speeds up to 140 km/h. It will be deployed at the South-Western Railway’s Krishnarajapuram shed. Since inception, BLW has manufactured a total of 10,822 locomotives, including 7498 diesel and 2500 electric engines.

In FY 2024-25 alone, it produced 472 electric locomotives.

The factory has also been fulfilling international orders, recently dispatching two out of ten AC-AC diesel-electric locomotives ordered by Mozambique.

This milestone reaffirms BLW's position not only as a production powerhouse but also as a vital contributor to India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” mission, enhancing both domestic capabilities and global reach in railway manufacturing.

--IANS

sas/dan

