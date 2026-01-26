Balochistan transformed into vast prison, larger death cell: Human rights group

Quetta, Jan 26 (IANS) Highlighting that more than 1,200 enforced disappearances and nearly 200 extrajudicial killings were documented in 2025, human rights group Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has stressed that Pakistan's Balochistan province has been transformed into a "vast prison" and an even larger "death cell," local media reported on Monday.

While addressing a press conference, BYC representatives stated that number of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killing reported in 2025 showcased only the "tip of the iceberg", The Balochistan Post reported. However, they mentioned that findings were adequate to demonstrate what they termed a rapidly worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

As per the report, 1,223 cases of enforced disappearances were reported in 2025. Among these, 348 people have been released while 832 remain missing. The missing individuals included 75 minors and 18 women.

The highest number of cases were documented in Kech district, with 339 cases. The BYC alleged that 188 extrajudicial killings were reported in 2025 while 75 people were killed under what it termed as the state’s long-standing "kill and dump" policy, with Makran Division and Awaran district being the most impacted regions.

According to the report, military operations were conducted in Balochistan in 2025 and mentioned about the killing of 200 people in aerial strikes carried out in Khuzdar's Zehri.

According to the BYC, over 122 peaceful protests were held against enforced disappearances in 2025. The human rights body alleged that law enforcement personnel dispersed at least 39 protesters by force while over 400 protesters were arrested and several others were injured, The Balochistan Post reported.

It alleged that legal system in Balochistan was being "used as a weapon" against human rights activists and civil society. The group stated that five BYC leaders, including central organiser Mahrang Baloch, were currently in prison, while other activists faced harassment.

Last week, a leading human rights organisation condemned the alleged enforced disappearance of a minor by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid rising violence against civilians in the province.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that on the night of January 13, a large contingent of Pakistani forces raided the home of Lal Jan, a resident of Buleda tehsil in Kech district of the province, and forcibly took his minor son, Talib Hussain, into custody.

Citing local sources, the rights body stated that before his disappearance, Talib Hussain — who also worked in agricultural fields — was subjected to physical assault by Pakistan-backed death squads and was repeatedly threatened with death. Following the raid, he was transferred to an unknown location, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

“The enforced disappearance of Talib Hussain has left his family in severe fear and distress, particularly women and children, who were traumatised during the raid,” Paank stated.

