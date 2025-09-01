Baloch leader slams Sharif's remarks at SCO Summit, says Pakistan real exporter of terrorism

Quetta, Sep 1(IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Monday accused Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of branding the “peaceful and legitimate” Baloch freedom struggle as terrorism to conceal Pakistan’s own war crimes and serve the ambitions of its military establishment across Balochistan.

The human rights activist criticised Sharif’s remarks at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin on Monday, calling them "deceitful and hypocritical".

“We condemn Pakistan’s cynical exploitation of international platforms like the SCO to silence the genuine and homegrown Baloch voices. Let the truth be clear: Pakistan is not a victim of terrorism, it is its architect, exporter, and global sponsor. The international community itself possesses undeniable proof of Pakistan's blatant involvement in sheltering Al-Qaeda leadership and supporting extremist networks across the region for 20 years," Mir posted on X.

He alleged that for decades, Islamabad and Rawalpindi have deceived the world while spreading violence and instability from Kabul in Afghanistan to the Kashmir region in India.

“History cannot be erased. On March 27, 1948, Pakistan violated every principle of international law by illegally invading the sovereign State of Balochistan,” Mir stated.

Since then, he asserted, Pakistan has become the single greatest threat to regional peace and security. He highlighted that not just Balochistan, Pakistan has also destabilised Afghanistan for five decades under the cover of fake jihad; India for over 70 years through proxy wars in Kashmir; Jordan, where thousands of Palestinians were massacred; and, Bangladesh where three million Bangladeshi Bengalis were slaughtered and hundreds of thousands of women sexually assaulted.

He stated that these are not mere allegations, but undeniable crimes for which Pakistan's corrupt army must be held accountable.

"Balochistan, in contrast, is not a threat but a blessing for the world. It is a land of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony, rich in resources and strategically vital for global trade, energy, and prosperity. While Pakistan mortgages Balochistan’s coastline and geography to line the pockets of its generals, the people of Balochistan extend a hand of friendship to the international community,” Mir emphasised.

On behalf of the people of Balochistan, Mir called on China, Russia, India, the United States, the Gulf countries, South Asia, Central Asia, African countries, Europe, and the international community to end Pakistan's diplomatic deception and recognise the truth that Pakistan is a failed, landlocked, and fractured state that survives on blackmail and terrorism.

Balochistan, on the other hand, he said, stands ready to emerge as a responsible partner for peace, stability, and development, while urging the global community not to let Pakistan hijack international forums with lies. He asserted that it is time to recognise the "independence of Balochistan" for the sake of justice, for the stability of South Asia, and for the peace and prosperity of the world.

--IANS

scor/as