July 14, 2026 10:29 PM हिंदी

Baloch group calls for global intervention after Pak Army lay siege to Gwadar tehsil

Baloch group calls for global intervention after Pak Army lay siege to Gwadar tehsil (File image)

Quetta, July 14 (IANS) The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has expressed its grave concern over the current situation in Jimuri Tehsil of Balochistan’s Gwadar district, alleging that the region has been under a complete siege by the Pakistan Army for the past week.

The restrictions were imposed following the July 3 attack by Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA) Majeed Brigade targeting the Pakistan Coast Guards camp in Panwan area in Gwadar, which resulted in the death of over 30 Pakistani personnel and injuries to several others, local media reported.

According to the BNM, the siege has led to acute shortages of medicines and food supplies in the main town of Jimuri, as well as in the surrounding villages.

In recent days, the group alleged that the Pakistan Army has killed five individuals in custody, forcibly disappeared more than 60 people, demolished numerous houses in Panwan village of Jimuri, and forced hundreds of residents to leave their homes.

The BNM said that “due to the strategic importance of Jimuri and its surrounding areas, the Pakistan Army seeks to displace the local population from these regions”.

It claimed that the Pakistani army is using attacks by Baloch armed groups as a pretext to target civilians directly.

“Fundamental rights are being denied, while freedom of movement has been severely restricted,” the group stated.

Describing the incidents as part of a systematic policy of repression against people of Balochistan, the BNM said, “Just as communities located along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route were subjected to continuous Army attacks, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings under the pretext of security, forcing many residents to migrate, the same strategy is now being applied in Jimuri and Panwan.”

The Baloch group called on the international community, the United Nations, the European Union, neighbouring countries, and international human rights organisations to take effective measures to ensure that Pakistan complies with international law and human rights standards, so that the fundamental rights of civilians in “occupied Balochistan” can be protected.

Citing residents, The Balochistan Post reported that the restrictions in the region have made it difficult for patients to travel to other cities for medical treatment, while families relying on daily wages have also been impacted. They termed the measures as “collective punishment”, arguing that the actions of a few individuals should not deprive an entire town of movement, livelihood, food and access to medical care.

--IANS

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