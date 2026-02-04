February 04, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

Baloch fighters capture another Pakistani Army camp under Operation Herof-2

Baloch fighters capture another Pakistani Army camp under Operation Herof-2

Quetta, Feb 4 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has expanded its control in Balochistan's Nushki district by capturing a Pakistani Army camp in Ahmad Wal area following its earlier takeover of a local base in the Galangur area of the province, local media reported on Wednesday.

As the second phase of 'Operation Herof' launched by BLA entered its fifth consecutive day, internet and train services and major public events in several parts of the province remained disrupted.

Citing local sources, The Balochistan Post reported that fresh explosions and heavy gunfire errupted late Tuesday night near a Pakistani forces’ camp close to the Nushki bus terminal, amid ongoing clashes linked to the BLA’s Operation Herof.

According to residents, loud blasts and sustained gunfire were heard across multiple areas of the city, deepening the fear of civilians already confined to their homes.

Furthermore, locals alleged that Pakistani forces are deliberately targetting populated civilian areas, raising serious concerns about potential civilian casualties. However, severe restrictions on movement and communications made independent verifications of claims difficult.

The latest developments followed BLA’s announcement of coordinated attacks under Operation Herof, targetting multiple locations simultaneously. According to the group, attacks were carried out in Quetta, Nushki, and at least 12 additional cities in Balochistan.

Despite official claims that the situation is under control, ground reports from Nushki indicate otherwise, The Balochistan Post reported.

Meanwhile, the BLA’s official media channel, Hakkal, released images and identities of two of its several suicide attackers, along with a video showing a female fighter participating in attacks against the Pakistani forces as part of its ongoing Operation Herof.

In a statement, the BLA identified one of the suicide attackers as Siraj Baloch, a resident of the Buleda region in Kech district of the province who took part in the operation.

The BLA claimed that on January 31, Siraj Baloch executed a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on what it called a main Pakistani army camp in Pullabad area in Tump, emphasising that his involvement reflected long-term ideological commitment rather than a “spontaneous decision”.

Since the launch of the second phase of Operation Herof on January 31, the BLA has reportedly killed and injured several Pakistani army personnel.

Calling it a “declaration of decisive resistance”, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, in a brief statement, said the new phase of Operation Herof is directed against “the occupying state and all its military and administrative structures.”

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals backed by former coach to end trophy jinx on fourth attempt

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals backed by former coach to end trophy jinx on fourth attempt

China likely to send delegation to India’s AI Summit amid improving ties

China likely to send delegation to India’s AI Summit amid improving ties

Sreeleela says 'May you be my Amma in every lifetime' in a heartfelt birthday post

Sreeleela says 'May you be my Amma in every lifetime' in a heartfelt birthday post

Christian Bale spent 6 hours on make-up chair each day to play Frankenstein’s monster in ‘The Bride’

Christian Bale spent 6 hours on make-up chair each day to play Frankenstein’s monster in ‘The Bride’

'If I say something, there will be an uproar...', Nishikant Dubey shares Nehru's letter amid showdown

'If I say something, there will be an uproar...', Nishikant Dubey shares Nehru's letter amid showdown

UN experts alarmed by conviction of Pakistani lawyers and human rights defenders

UN experts alarmed by conviction of Pakistani lawyers and human rights defenders

Railway link between Kashmir & rest of country becomes cornerstone in J&K integration

Railway link between Kashmir & rest of country becomes cornerstone in J&K integration

SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India beat Bhutan 8-0 to set up final clash with Bangladesh (Credit: AIFF)

SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India beat Bhutan 8-0 to set up final clash with Bangladesh

'It’s going to be a very close tie’: Netherlands’ Sander Arends ahead of Davis Cup Round 1 Qualifiers

'It’s going to be a very close tie’: Netherlands’ Sander Arends ahead of Davis Cup Round 1 Qualifiers

India-Australia economic ties at all-time high: Australian official

India-Australia economic ties at all-time high: Australian diplomat