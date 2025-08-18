Baloch activist calls out Trump for empowering terror hub Pakistan amid mineral deal

Quetta, Aug 18 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch asserted that United States President Donald Trump gambled with peace by considering entrusting trillions of dollars' worth of Balochistan's mineral wealth to Pakistan, thereby empowering the terrorist country.

Mir stressed that if Pakistan gains unchecked control over Balochistan's trillion-dollar worth of critical minerals and rare earth resources, it would only accelerate its extremist ambitions. Very soon, its religious radicals, he added, would attempt to "impose their brand of 'Sharia' even within the US itself."

He highlighted that the warning signs are already visible across Europe and other parts of the world, where every trail of extremism and terrorism consistently traces back to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The remarks came after Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, in an interview with local media outlet Jung News, said, "Pakistan has a rare earth treasure, with this treasure, Pakistan's debt will also be reduced and Pakistan will soon be counted among the most prosperous societies."

"The sixty million people of Balochistan once again wish to remind Pakistan and the international community that the mineral wealth found in Republic of Balochistan does not belong to an artificial state of Pakistan that has existed for merely seventy-seven years, but to the Baloch nation, whose history and presence span over ten thousand years on the world map," Mir posted on X.

Slamming Munir, the human rights activist claimed that these resources are the legitimate inheritance of the Baloch people and not of the Pakistani government or army, which has forcibly annexed the region.

Emphasising that Balochistan is a "free nation," Mir said that any attempt to "unlawfully seize" another country's natural wealth constitutes a grave violation of international law.

He accused Pakistan's corrupt establishment of repeatedly mortgaging Balochistan's resources while securing loans from the IMF, World Bank, and other international financial institutions, deliberately misrepresenting ownership of these assets.

The Baloch people, he said, have repeatedly warned these international institutions to refrain from extending financial support to the bankrupt Pakistan based on resources that do not belong to it.

Mir stressed that Munir, who, he said, draws inspiration from global terrorists like Osama Bin Laden, has claimed that Pakistan took the initiative in recommending Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The human rights activist said that a true Nobel Peace Prize for any American President would only be deserved if the US formally recognised Pakistan as a terrorist state and held its military generals accountable before the International Court of Justice for the deaths of 5000 American soldiers in Afghanistan after 9/11, orchestrated by ISI generals.

Mir stressed that the ISI had harboured Osama bin Laden for nearly a decade, despite his involvement in global terrorism, including the September 11 attacks.

He also accused ISI of being involved in the genocide of 30 million Bengalis in 1971 in Dhaka, the killing of Palestinians in Jordan in 1971, and the genocide of the Afghans in Afghanistan and the Baloch people in Balochistan.

He noted that if Trump is ever to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, that recognition will not come from Pakistan's rogue military establishment, but from the people of Balochistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and India, nations that have borne the brunt of Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, cross-border aggression, ethnic cleansing, and military occupation.

"To receive a Nobel Peace Prize from a terrorist, or at the behest of a terrorist state, would be no different than being rewarded by a terrorist itself. True peace cannot be validated by those who nurture violence," Mir stated.

--IANS

scor/sd/