Baksa violence: Gaurav Gogoi blames Assam Police and Home Department

Guwahati, Oct 15 (IANS) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday voiced strong concern over the “unprecedented and unfortunate” scenes that played out outside Baksa District Jail, urging people to uphold peace and calling out lapses in law enforcement.

In a statement, Gogoi said the people of Assam have been united in their demand for justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg and stressed the need for a “thorough and impartial investigation” into his death.

“Justice can only be achieved through the legal process. Taking the law into one’s own hands will not serve that cause,” he said, appealing to citizens to remain calm and patient during this sensitive time.

The APCC chief blamed both the police and the Home Department for failing to anticipate the unrest.

“The law enforcement machinery had a responsibility to assess the situation and take preventive measures. Their failure has contributed to what we witnessed today,” Gogoi said.

Expressing concern over reports of journalists sustaining serious injuries while covering the incident, he condemned the torching of a regional media house vehicle.

He said that attacks on media personnel are “completely unacceptable” and urged authorities to ensure their safety.

Gogoi called on all stakeholders to act responsibly and allow the law to take its course, emphasising that violence would only deepen the crisis.

Notably, violent protests broke out outside the Baksa District Jail today after the five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the facility under heavy police escort.

In the wake of escalating tension, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent further unrest.

The situation turned volatile when an agitated crowd gathered outside the Baksa district jail premises, demanding that two of the accused - festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma - be presented before the public.

The mob resorted to stone-pelting, injuring a female police officer and damaging several vehicles in the police convoy. Security forces resorted to the use of batons to disperse the protesters, and multiple individuals were detained for unlawful assembly.

District Magistrate Gautam Das promptly issued an order restricting all forms of public gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, and processions within a 500-metre radius of the Baksa jail.

The order also bans the carrying of weapons such as lathis, daggers, spears, and swords, along with the throwing of stones or any inflammable materials, including firecrackers.

The directive cites apprehensions of "breach of public peace and tranquillity owing to an unrest situation observed near the District Jail, Nikashi, Baksa", and warns that any violation will invite strict legal action under the relevant provisions of law. The prohibitory measures came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

Authorities confirmed that the court directed Mahanta and Sharma to be lodged in Baksa District Jail instead of the Guwahati Central Jail, citing security concerns and the need for enhanced surveillance.

The other three accused, Sandeepan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were also remanded to judicial custody and brought to the same facility.

