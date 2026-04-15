'Badminton will remember you as one of the greatest...': Lakshya pens heartfelt tribute as Axelsen retires

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen shared a heartfelt tribute for Viktor Axelsen after the two-time Olympic gold medallist announced his retirement from the sport and said the Dane will be remembered as one of the "greatest to ever play the game."

Axelsen retires as one of the most decorated men’s singles players in history. He claimed Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, as well as a bronze at Rio 2016. He also secured World Championships titles in 2017 and 2022.

In his post, Sen reflected on their journey together, from training as peers in Dubai to competing on the sport's grandest stages, including the All England Open and the Olympics.

"Badminton is blessed to have you and it will remember you as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what truly sets you apart isn’t just the champion you are, it’s the person you are, that stays far beyond matches and medals," sen posted on X along with a photo with Axelsen from the Paris Olympic semifinal.

Sen and Axelsen last played each other at the Paris 2024 men's singles semifinal, where the Dane registered a 22-20, 21-14 win and eventually went on to win the gold. This was his eighth victory over the Indian ace, who has managed just one win in nine career meetings. Sen’s only win against the Danish shuttler came in the German Open over three years ago.

"To go from training with you in Dubai to stepping onto one of the biggest stages like the All England Open and then facing you at the Olympics, it’s been an incredible journey. Happy retirement! All the best for what’s ahead," he added.

Axelsen spent more than 100 consecutive weeks as world No.1, a mark surpassed in total duration only by Lee Chong Wei. His consistency extended to the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, where he won three consecutive titles from 2021 to 2023. In total, he won five season-enders and across the elite circuit, he amassed 10 Super 1000 crowns.

--IANS

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