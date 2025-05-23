Badminton: China continue winning streak on Day 3 of 2025 Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur, May 22 (IANS) Chinese shuttlers continued their winning streak on Day 3 of the 2025 Malaysia Masters here on Thursday, scoring decisive victories in all categories. Men's singles shuttler Li Shifeng knocked out Singapore's Jason Teh Jia Heng 21-10, 21-17 at the Axiata Arena, while his teammate Weng Hongyang also advanced after defeating Indonesia's Farhan.

In the women's singles, Wang Zhiyi overpowered compatriot Han Qianxi 21-8, 21-17, while fellow Chinese shuttlers Gao Fangjie and Han Yue also secured their places in the next round. Men's doubles duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang easily outplayed Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France 21-17, 21-15.

In the women's doubles, Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian smashed Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing of Malaysia 21-6, 21-13, while their compatriots Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning knocked out Thailand's Tidapron Kleebyeesun and Nattamon Laisun, and Keng Shuliang and Li Huazhou overcame Hsieh Pei-Shan and Hung En-Tzu of Chinese Taipei.

Mixed doubles pairs Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin, Cheng Xing/Zhang Chi, and Feng Yangzhe/Huang Dongping all progressed to the next round.

The only blot on China's copybook came as mixed doubles pair Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui were knocked out by their Indonesian opponents.

