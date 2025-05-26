May 26, 2025 5:36 PM हिंदी

B Praak delivers another beautiful melody in the form of 'Duniya' from Jombieland

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The makers of Punjab’s first-ever zombie comedy, "Jombieland" delivered the latest track from the movie, “Duniya".

Brought to life by the soulful voice of B Praak, the tunes for the track have been scored by Avvy Sra, with lyrics penned by Kharaa. Binnu Dhillon and Kanika Mann are a part of the music video, that talks about a persistent tale of love amidst ruins.

A statement released by the makers read, “We approached B Praak with the song and shared the unique concept of the film, being the first of its kind in Punjab. He was truly impressed by the composition and the story behind it, and he immediately came on board with great enthusiasm."

Recently, the makers unveiled a new character poster of Kanika Mann as Koko from "Jombieland".

Talking about the film, Kanika shared, “When I first heard the script, I was both surprised and thrilled. A zombie comedy in Punjabi cinema? That’s never been done before. What really pulled me in was how unique and entertaining the story is. Koko is bold, witty, and fiercely independent — a character I couldn’t wait to play.”

The 'Daana Paani' actress further shared titbits about her role saying, “Koko is a fiery, free-spirited village girl who doesn’t believe in following the rules. She’s deeply in love with Jeeti but isn’t afraid to speak her mind or stand up to anyone — even during a zombie outbreak! What I loved most is how she balances humor, emotion, and fear while still staying true to herself. She’s the kind of character who’ll make you laugh and root for her at the same time.”

Helmed and penned by Thaparr, "Jombieland" features Angira Dhar, Guri, Dhanveer Singh, Jassa Dhillon, and G Khan in key roles, along with others.

The movie is part one of a planned trilogy, expected to be released in multiple languages including - Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Produced by Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma under Next Level Productions, "Jombieland" is slated to reach the cinema halls on June 13.

